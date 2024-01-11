Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Mixed Wall Street Performance as Inflation Surprises

FXEmpire.com -

Wall Street displays resilience in the face of surprising inflation data.

Nasdaq bucks the trend with a slight uptick, reflecting investor optimism.

Investors eagerly anticipate fourth-quarter earnings reports and Bitcoin’s positive response to SEC rule changes.

Mixed Start on Wall Street Amid Inflation Surprise

Wall Street’s major indices began the day with a mixed performance as investors digested the unexpected rise in December’s inflation data. At 14:49 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading at 37640.31, down 0.15%, while the S&P 500 Index sat at 4778.99, down 0.09%. In contrast, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 showed resilience, trading at 14979.63, up 0.07%.

Notable Pre-market Moves

In pre-market trading, several stocks made headlines. Citigroup saw a 1% drop after warning of a potential quarterly loss due to the Argentine peso’s decline and restructuring charges. Lyft shares declined over 1% following a Goldman Sachs downgrade to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy,’ despite forecasts of revenue and ride-volume growth. Occidental Petroleum, on the other hand, gained 1.1% as Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a 34% ownership stake. Despite lower-than-expected Gulf of Mexico production, Occidental remains on track with its guidance.

Inflation Surprises Markets

December’s consumer price index revealed an unexpected uptick, with a 0.3% monthly increase and a 3.4% annual rise, surpassing Dow Jones economists’ estimates. However, core inflation, excluding food and energy prices, aligned with expectations, rising 0.3% monthly and 3.9% year-on-year.

Fed’s Uncertain Path

The Federal Reserve’s previous plans to cut rates in small increments throughout the year face uncertainty. Minutes from a recent meeting revealed ongoing debate among policymakers about the direction of interest rates. Some investors are hoping for more significant rate cuts than the Fed anticipates, potentially beginning as early as March.

Short-Term Forecast: Mixed Market Sentiment

Investors brace for potential volatility as the Fed may maintain or intensify its restrictive monetary policy in response to inflationary pressures. Additionally, Wall Street awaits the fourth-quarter earnings reports of banking giants Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of rule changes has opened the door forbitcoin exchangetraded funds, contributing to a 3% rise in Bitcoin’s value, reaching $47,200. Coinbase shares also gained more than 2%.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The current daily price for the E-mini S&P 500 Index stands at 4810.25, slightly lower than the previous daily close of 4820.25. This indicates a minor downward move in the index.

In terms of moving averages, the index is trading above both the 200-day moving average (4496.14) and the 50-day moving average (4645.62). This suggests a bullish trend, as the index is trading comfortably above these key support levels.

Regarding support and resistance levels, the current price (4810.25) is above both the main support (4636.75) and minor support (4808.25). However, it’s also above the minor resistance level (4808.25). This configuration indicates a potential pivot point, which could influence the market’s direction for the day.

Considering the analysis above, the market sentiment for the E-mini S&P 500 Index appears to be cautiously bullish. The index’s position above key moving averages and support levels suggests a favorable outlook, but the presence of a pivot at 4808.25 may introduce some uncertainty.

In summary, while the market shows signs of bullish sentiment, traders should remain vigilant around the 4808.25 level, as it could play a pivotal role in today’s price action.

