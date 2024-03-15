Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Mixed Signals Amid Inflation Concerns

Market Overview

Stock futures indicated a slight rise on Friday, signaling an effort by investors to conclude a week heavy with inflation data on a positive note. This uptick comes despite a downturn on Thursday, where major indices like the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq experienced modest losses.

At 12:11 GMT, Dow futures are trading 39407.00, up 60.00 or +0.15%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5223.50, up 5.50 or +0.11% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are unchanged.

Recent Performance

Thursday’s market dip followed three consecutive days of gains. Despite the recent decline, the Dow and S&P 500 are poised to end the week with approximately 0.5% gains, while the Nasdaq is expected to close with a 0.3% increase. These gains are noteworthy considering the fluctuating market conditions and the latest economic data influencing investor sentiment.

Inflation and Interest Rates

Investors are reevaluating their strategies in light of new inflation data and its implications for future monetary policy. February’s producer price index (PPI) unexpectedly rose, triggering concerns over the Federal Reserve’s next moves. The core PPI also exceeded expectations. Similarly, the consumer price index (CPI) for February surpassed forecasts, further complicating the Fed’s interest rate decisions. With a Fed meeting scheduled for March 19-20, the focus is on whether current rates will be maintained and when potential cuts could occur.

Company-Specific Movements

Notably, software giant Adobe’s stock fell 11% due to disappointing sales forecasts. Similarly, beauty retailer Ulta’s shares dropped over 6% after its earnings projection failed to impress analysts. In contrast, One97 Communications saw a 5% rise following the acquisition of a critical payment license in India, signaling potential growth in the payment sector.

Forward Outlook

Investors are now looking towards Friday’s economic data, including consumer sentiment and import/export prices, for further market direction. The anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting adds to the market’s cautious optimism, with a majority expecting no change in interest rates. However, continued inflation concerns and the Fed’s long-term policy stance remain key factors in shaping market sentiment.

Market Forecast

Considering the mixed economic indicators and company-specific developments, the market outlook remains cautiously bullish. The upcoming Fed meeting and subsequent policy decisions will be crucial in determining the market’s trend in the short term.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

The trend is up, but momentum is waning with the E-mini Nasdaq-100 index drifting sideways to lower most of the week after posting an all-time high on March 8.

A trade through 18691.25 will signal a resumption of the uptrend, while a trade through 18138.00 will change the minor trend to down. This is followed by additional minor bottoms at 18082.75 and 18076.25. The major support remains the 50-day moving average at 17889.97.

Keep an eye on 18297.25. This is last week’s close. Settling below this level will form a weekly closing price reversal top, which would be a potentially bearish trading signal.

