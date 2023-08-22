Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Markets Navigate Rising Yields; Forecast Eyes on Fed"

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. stock futures rebound, hinting at a possible end to a four-day slump.

Zoom and Fabrinet stocks shine in after-hours trading, outperforming analyst expectations.

Amidst Wall Street caution, market eyes are set on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Friday insights.

U.S. Stock Futures Hint at Recovery Amid Rising Treasury Yields

U.S. stock futures displayed a promising sign Tuesday morning as both the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rebounded from their recent slumps, putting an end to a four-day decline. This morning’s metrics indicated that at 10:30 GMT, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures increased by 79 points or 0.23%. Concurrently, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures observed a rise of 0.42% and 0.58%, respectively. This paints a cautiously optimistic picture in contrast to the broader downtrend experienced this month across major averages.

Nasdaq Rallies Despite Rising Treasury Yields

Daily US Nasdaq 100

Yesterday’s trading session witnessed the Nasdaq Composite rallying by 1.6%, marking its most significant surge of the month. The S&P 500 also experienced a hike, closing nearly 0.7% up, while the Dow dipped slightly by 0.1%. Interestingly, this upbeat trend in the markets, especially the Nasdaq, occurred despite the 10-year Treasury yield touching its zenith since November 2007, trading at 4.34%. Given the historical challenges tech stocks face in a high-interest-rate scenario, this concurrent ascent is noteworthy.

Wall Street Cautious Amid Yield Spike

However, Wall Street remains cautious. The current hike in Treasury yields could unveil vulnerabilities in the market. The rising yields signify a potentially strenuous phase for debt refinancing. Experts point to a heightened realism among investors regarding the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming trajectory, suggesting the possibility of more rate hikes. This environment poses a tangible risk, especially to tech and growth stocks with inflated PE ratios.

Zoom, Fabrinet Soar in After-Hours

After-hours trading showcased significant movers, with Zoom shares catapulting almost 4% post their Q2 earnings report, exceeding analysts’ expectations. Similarly, Fabrinet observed an impressive 18% surge after outperforming both revenue and earnings forecasts for Q4, buoyed by robust growth in data communications revenue and novel AI products.

Marvell Stock Up; Analysts Watchful

Anticipations are also brewing around Marvell Technology’s impending earnings. Despite some analysts, including those from JPMorgan and Raymond James, predicting standard performances, the company’s stock surged by about 4% on Monday. This underscores the broader belief that any current adversities faced are merely short-lived, with the tech giant poised for longer-term growth.

Earnings, Fed Insights Dominate Week

As the trading week unfolds, all eyes will be on the upcoming earnings reports from retail magnates like Lowe’s and Macy’s. With Nvidia’s earnings announcement imminent, its 8% stock price hike on Monday reflects the anticipation. Furthermore, traders eagerly await insights from the Philadelphia Fed’s nonmanufacturing survey, Richmond Fed’s manufacturing results, and existing home sales data for July. The financial world is also geared up for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s insights this Friday, expected to shed light on the central bank’s inflation projections.

