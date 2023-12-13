Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Market Eyes Fed Policy Amid Steady Inflation Indicators

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. stock indices rise ahead of Fed decision.

November PPI stable, indicating eased inflation.

Key stocks fluctuate amid market anticipation.

U.S. Stock Futures and Federal Reserve’s Policy Decision

U.S. stock indices edged higher on Wednesday as the market braces for the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision. Investors are closely monitoring the Fed’s stance on the benchmark overnight borrowing rate, currently anticipated to remain within the 5.25% to 5.5% range.

November’s PPI Report and Economic Indicators

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for November remained unchanged, providing a glimpse of stability in wholesale inflation. This steadiness, particularly in the Core PPI that excludes food and energy, suggests an easing of inflationary pressures. Year-over-year, the headline PPI index rose by a modest 0.9%, while the core figure saw a 2.5% increase.

Market Reaction and Treasury Yields

Market reactions have been tempered, with the 10-year Treasury yield retreating to 4.2% from its October high of over 5%. This shift in yields, along with the Fed’s upcoming policy decisions and Chair Jerome Powell’s commentary, will be pivotal in shaping market expectations and future rate movements.

Individual Stocks in Focus

In the early go, notable stock movements include Tesla’s 1.2% drop following a recall announcement, Pfizer’s 7.4% decline due to its 2024 guidance falling short of expectations, and Roblox’s 1.5% rise following positive analyst coverage. These individual stock performances indicate broader market sentiments and sector-specific trends.

Short-Term Market Outlook

The market is poised for cautious optimism in the short term. With stable PPI figures and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision in focus, a cautiously bullish trend is likely. However, investors should remain vigilant as the market navigates through these economic indicators and policy updates.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index, currently at 4699.25, displays bullish tendencies. It stands above both the 200-day (4433.22) and 50-day (4477.68) moving averages, indicative of a positive trend in the medium to long term.

The slight increase from the previous close of 4697.25 reinforces this upward momentum.

While minor support is set at 4562.50, the main support level at 4494.00 provides a substantial cushion below the current price. The absence of defined minor and main resistance levels suggests limited immediate overhead barriers, potentially allowing for further upside movement.

Overall, these factors contribute to a bullish market sentiment for the E-mini S&P 500 Index.

