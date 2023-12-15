Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Major Indices Set for 7th Week of Gains

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dow Jones and major indices signal strong upward trend

Federal Reserve’s dovish stance boosts investor confidence

Decreased Treasury yields reflect optimistic market sentiment

U.S. Stock Market on the Rise

The U.S. stock market is showing a strong upward trend as we head into Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average leading the charge. Dow futures have hit 37746.00, up 0.27%, indicating a potential extension of the index’s impressive winning streak since 2019. Similarly, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are up by 0.25% and 0.30%, respectively, pointing towards a seventh consecutive week of gains for these major indices.

Sector Highlights and Key Movements

The market’s buoyancy is largely attributed to recent record highs in the Dow, with significant contributions from various sectors. Notable stock movements include Apple and Tesla, with Tesla’s shares drawing particular attention due to high trading volume. Sectors like energy and real estate have led gains in the S&P 500 sector indexes. However, there’s a contrast in the market mood, as seen in Adobe’s share price drop following its revenue forecast falling short of expectations.

Influence of the Federal Reserve

A key factor in this week’s rally is the Federal Reserve’s stance on inflation control measures and the anticipation of rate cuts in 2024. Improved retail sales in November further strengthen investor confidence in the Fed’s ability to manage a smooth economic transition. This focus on inflation control, now showing signs of moderation, is a critical element in market sentiment.

Treasury Yields and Investor Sentiment

A notable decrease in Treasury yields has been observed, with the 10-year yield dropping below 4%. Investor sentiment, as per the American Association of Individual Investors, reflects decreased pessimism and increased bullishness, the most since 2017. This could indicate an overbought market, a point of caution for contrarian investors.

Bullish Outlook Pre-Opening Bell

As we approach Friday’s opening bell, the market is leaning towards a bullish outlook. The Fed’s dovish approach and the downward trend in yields are making equities more attractive. These macroeconomic factors are likely to be the main drivers for investor strategies, overshadowing individual stock performance and setting a bullish tone for the market’s opening.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index, currently at 4787.75, shows bullish sentiment, sitting comfortably above both its 200-day (4439.36) and 50-day (4496.32) moving averages. This positioning above key moving averages indicates a strong upward trend in the medium to long term.

The current price also surpasses the main support level at 4494.00, reinforcing this bullish outlook. However, it’s important to note the close proximity of the current price to the minor support at 4562.50.

A break below this level could shift the market sentiment, potentially leading to a retest of the main support.

The absence of specified resistance levels suggests an unobstructed path for potential further gains, provided the index maintains its current momenutm above these critical support levels.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.