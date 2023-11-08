Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Limited Gains on Cautious Trade with Eyes on Powell

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

US stock indices edge higher on tentative trade.

Powell comments to set the tone into close.

Rivian pops 8% higher, while Array Technologies drops 18%.

The major U.S. stock indices are inching higher shortly after the cash market opening on Wednesday as traders await comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Investors are hoping he sheds some light on whether the Fed is gearing up to end its rate hike campaign or if there is one more hike in the cards.

At 15:00 GMT, the broader based S&P 500 index gained 0.24%, along with the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 66 points, or 0.20%. The S&P 500 will be trying to post its eighth straight positive session Wednesday, while the Nasdaq will be trying to advance for an ninth day. Those will mark the longest winning streaks for the indexes since November 2021. The Dow also in a position to post an eight-day winning run.

These gains come after about 88% of S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings estimates this season, while slowing demand means that only 62% have also topped revenue expectations.

All the major tech stocks have already reported so we kind of know where they are at this point in the year, so we don’t expect any fourth quarter surprises. However, investors will likely be shopping in the financial sector due to muted central bank action. The Fed could launch a rally in both the tech and financial sectors if it comes across as dovish.

Stocks on the Move

Shares of Rivian popped 6% on better-than-expected results and production guidance, while Array Technologies tumbled 18% on weak full-year guidance for earnings and revenue. Robinhood sank nearly 11% after posting significant declines in trading volumes.

Roblox shares surged more than 18% before the bell after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. Revenue, referred to as bookings, came in at $839 million and ahead of the $830 million estimate, per LSEG. The gaming platform posted a narrower-than-expected loss of 45 cents per share, versus the 51-cent loss expected by Wall Street. Year over year, Roblox reported a 20% increase in bookings. Daily active users also rose 20% from a year ago to 70.2 million, according to CNBC.

Fed Chair Powell Speaks

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Wednesday as investors considered the path ahead for monetary policy as they looked to comments from Federal Reserve officials including Fed Chair Powell.

Powell indicated last week that the option for rates going higher still remains on the table and that rate cuts have not yet been discussed by the central bank.

He and other Fed officials are scheduled to make remarks this week, with Powell expected to speak on Wednesday and Thursday. Traders are expecting Powell’s remarks to set the tone for the rest of the week.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index is edging higher on Wednesday as it tries to pullaway from the 50-day moving average, putting it in a position to challenge the next resistance level at 4424.50.

Not only is this price level resistance, but it’s also a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the upside with the next target level coming in at 4494.00.

The key to sustaining the rally is holding the 50-day moving average at 4373.07.

A failure to hold 4373.07 will put the index in a weak position over the short-term. The longer-term direction, however, is likely to remain intact with key support the 200-day moving average at 4277.04.

