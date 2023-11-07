Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Investors Tread Carefully as Fed’s Kashkari Signals More Rate Hikes

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Wall Street futures mixed before market open

Fed officials hint at more rate hikes

Corporate earnings, policy meetings in focus

Mixed Signals on Wall Street

As the opening bell draws near, Wall Street’s future trading sends mixed messages, suggesting a momentary halt in the recent surge. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures see a marginal dip, while Nasdaq 100 futures buck the trend with a slight increase.

Fed’s Stance on Rate Hikes

The Federal Reserve’s stance remains uncertain as Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari signals openness to further rate increases, countering Chair Jerome Powell’s recent implication that rate hikes may pause for the year. This ambiguity contributes to a cautious atmosphere among investors.

Market Outlook and Treasury Yields

Wall Street anticipates a tepid start amid shifting expectations of Fed rate cuts. Investors are closely monitoring Treasury yields and awaiting further insights from Fed officials, with key speeches slated for the day. The market’s direction seems to hang on these pivotal economic indicators.

Recent Performance and Upcoming Events

Despite a solid start to the week, with notable gains across major indices, investors remain vigilant. The market’s focus is on a host of upcoming events, including economic reports, corporate earnings, and critical policy meetings, which could significantly sway investor sentiment.

Corporate Movements Pre-Market

In the pre-market trade, companies like Uber and Planet Fitness show positive momentum, while Peloton faces a setback. Investors are weighing these movements against the backdrop of fluctuating oil prices and upcoming earnings reports, seeking to forecast the market’s short-term trajectory.

Short-term Outlook

Given the mixed pre-market signals and pending economic speeches, the short-term forecast leans toward a bearish outlook, with caution advised as investors navigate the uncertainty of Fed policies and corporate earnings.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 E-mini Futures

The S&P 500 E-mini futures are trading slightly below the previous day’s close, indicating a marginal shift in price.

The current price is above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a longer-term uptrend, but below the 50-day moving average, which can be seen as a short-term bearish signal.

The proximity to the minor resistance level at 4424.50 could lead to a test of this threshold. If the price breaches this level, it could signal a shift towards a bullish sentiment.

Conversely, if the price declines towards the main support at 4236.75, bearish sentiment may be reinforced.

The analysis focuses on these moving averages and support/resistance levels to gauge market sentiment, which appears cautiously optimistic but requires close monitoring of the key resistance level for further direction.

Essentially, the early price action is tell us that trader reaction to the 50-day moving average at 4374.97 will set the tone for the day and perhaps the rest of the week.

