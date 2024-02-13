Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Investors Eye CPI Data for Market Direction Clues

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

On Monday, the Dow hits record high, S&P 500 and Nasdaq show slight declines.

JetBlue’s stock surges 16%, Avis Budget’s falls 1.3%.

CPI report crucial for upcoming Federal Reserve decisions.

Mixed Signals in the Stock Market

As investors set their sights on key economic data, stock futures point to a lower opening on Tuesday. This cautious sentiment comes after a mixed trading session, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw marginal declines. Despite these mixed signals, all three major indexes have been riding a strong five-week winning streak.

At 12:06 GMT, blue chip Dow futures are trading 38826.00, down 58.00 or -0.15%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are at 5021.00, down 20.25 or -0.40% and tech-weighted Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17839.00, down 126.00 or -0.70%.

Corporate Performances: Highs and Lows

JetBlue’s Soaring Shares: In the corporate sector, JetBlue Airways Corporation stands out with a significant 16% increase in stock value, spurred by Carl Icahn’s disclosure of a nearly 10% stake in the airline.

Avis Budget Faces Headwinds: Conversely, Avis Budget Group Inc. encounters a setback, with its shares falling 1.3% in premarket trading, a reaction to disappointing fourth-quarter revenue figures.

Anticipating the CPI Report

The day’s spotlight is firmly on the forthcoming consumer price index (CPI) report, set for release at 13:30 GMT. Investors are gearing up to analyze this crucial data for insights into inflation trends, which are key to forecasting potential Federal Reserve policy shifts. The expectations are set for a 0.2% month-over-month increase in headline inflation and a 2.9% rise year-over-year. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is predicted to have risen 0.3% monthly and 3.7% annually.

Treasury Yields: A Reflection of Investor Sentiment

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield is holding steady at 4.168%, indicating a wait-and-see approach among investors ahead of the CPI data release. This stability in yields, despite significant impending economic news, suggests a mix of cautious optimism and uncertainty about future interest rate trends.

Earnings Reports in Focus

The earnings landscape remains active, with major companies like Coca-Cola, Hasbro, and Marriott International set to announce their financial results. These reports, along with upcoming economic indicators such as the producer price index and retail sales figures, are expected to influence market sentiment in the days to come.

Short-Term Forecast

In summary, the short-term market outlook is delicately poised, balancing corporate earnings performances against the backdrop of the CPI report’s implications for monetary policy. Investors are closely watching these factors to determine if the market’s current robust upward trend can sustain itself amid evolving economic conditions.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are trading lower on Tuesday after confirming yesterday’s dramatic and potentially bearish closing price reversal top. This formation doesn’t change the trend, but it could produce a 2 to 3 day pullback with a potential target of 4966.25. A trade through 5066.50 will negate the chart pattern and signal a resumption of the uptrend.

Furthermore, if the selling pressure exceeds the objective of 4966.25 then this will put the 50-day moving average at 4826.67 on the radar.

