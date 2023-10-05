NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Investors Brace for Volatility Ahead of Friday’s NFP Report

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Futures indices signal a jittery start for Wall Street, stirring investor caution ahead of jobs data.

Jobless claims hover near estimates but fail to uplift a languid labor market, sowing unease.

Challenger report shows a disquieting 58% YoY surge in announced job cuts, adding to market woes.

US Stock Market: An Unsettled Ride Awaits Investors

The U.S. stock market is poised for a jittery session as futures indices indicate a lower opening ahead of crucial jobs data. While traders had hopes of a labor market uptick, the recent jobless claims data has done little to ease concerns. Despite coming in close to Street estimates at 207,000, jobless claims failed to signal a labor market boost, causing an anxious atmosphere among investors.

At 13:00 GMT, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are trading 33216.00, down 110.00 or -0.33%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 4283.00, down 14.75 or -0.34% and Nasdaq Composite futures are trading 14876.75, down 47.00 or -0.31%.

Economic Indicators and Market Reactions

While initial jobless claims slightly undershot Dow Jones estimates, the long-term picture is more concerning. A recent Challenger, Gray & Christmas report highlighted a 58% YoY surge in announced job cuts.

Meanwhile, the bond market is echoing these unsettling sentiments. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to a 16-year high, reaching 4.884% on Wednesday, as traders seek clarity from the forthcoming U.S. jobs report. However, there are signs of a pullback early in today’s session.

Corporate Performance

In the corporate world, Clorox and energy companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil are seeing declines, the latter in sync with falling crude prices. Conversely, UWM Holdings shares are trending higher following a BTIG upgrade, and Orchard Therapeutics’ stock soared after news broke of its $478 million acquisition by Kyowa Kirin.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The market appears cautious, if not bearish, with tomorrow’s U.S. jobs report anticipated to shed further light on labor market conditions and future Federal Reserve actions.

In the backdrop, ADP’s disheartening employment report and the subsequent Treasury yield movements may indicate continued volatility. If the jobs report reveals a tight labor market, expect more interest rate hikes to come, potentially adding downward pressure on equities.

This financial landscape suggests traders should brace for a rocky session, as multiple indicators point towards increased market volatility and bearish short-term sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily US 100 Index

Today’s Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures are trading at 14885.00, below the 50-Day moving average of 15227.24 but above the 200-Day moving average of 13724.35. This positioning suggests a mixed technical picture: while the tech-weighted index is showing strength relative to its longer-term average, it’s currently lacking the momentum to break above its more immediate 50-Day average.

The data at hand leans slightly bearish given the commodity’s inability to sustain levels above the 50-Day moving average.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.