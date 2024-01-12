Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Investor Focus Shifts to PPI, Earnings, Geopolitics

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Mixed outlook for stock futures ahead of earnings reports

Consumer i nflation data challenges rate cut expectations

Producer Price Index report on tap

Geopolitical developments influencing market sentiment

Mixed Market Sentiments Ahead of Inflation Data and Earnings Seaso

In Friday’s pre-market session, stock futures are presenting a mixed outlook as investors are anticipating the release of key inflation reports and the onset of earnings season. The escalating crisis in the Middle East is also remaining a focal point for traders.

Wall Street’s Muted Movements and Major Indexes’ Weekly Gains

In the early session, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are seeing a slight rise, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures are experiencing marginal declines. The previous day’s trading closed with minimal changes across major indexes. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are poised for modest weekly gains, with the Nasdaq showing a notable 3% increase.

Inflation Data Impacting Market Direction

Investors are thoroughly analyzing the December consumer price index (CPI), revealing a rise in prices beyond forecasts. This information is reducing expectations of imminent interest rate reductions from the Federal Reserve. However, the market’s reaction is relatively subdued, showing a measured approach to these inflation numbers.

Crypto Shares and Treasury Yields React to Inflation and Regulatory Changes

The SEC’s approval of a rule change affecting bitcoin ETFs is leading to notable declines in crypto-related shares. Meanwhile, treasury yields are seeing a slight increase following the inflation data, influencing investor strategies and expectations regarding future interest rate movements.

Geopolitical Tensions and Upcoming Economic Indicators

Geopolitical developments in the Middle East, particularly involving the U.S., U.K., and Houthi rebels, are adding another layer of complexity to the market dynamics. Investors are also gearing up for the release of the December producer price index and are eagerly awaiting earnings reports from major banks and companies like Delta Air Lines and Wells Fargo.

Outlook: Bullish or Bearish?

Given the current landscape, the short-term market forecast is appearing cautiously optimistic. While the higher inflation figures and geopolitical tensions are presenting challenges, the overall market resilience and anticipation of the earnings season could provide a bullish momentum. However, investors should remain vigilant as the situation is remaining fluid, with potential for both positive and negative developments influencing the market direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index’s current daily price of 4814.25, slightly lower than its previous close, is hovering around minor support and resistance at 4808.25, making this level a pivotal point.

It trades above both the 200-day (4499.21) and 50-day (4656.70) moving averages, indicating a bullish trend in the longer term. However, the proximity to the minor support suggests vulnerability to a downside if this level is breached.

The absence of defined trend line supports or resistances and main resistance levels indicates a potential for volatility. Overall, the market sentiment leans towards bullish, but caution is advised due to the closeness to the pivot.

