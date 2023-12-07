Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Investor Caution Amidst Labor Market Concerns

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Dow Futures Dip, Nasdaq Gains in Mixed Market

Treasury Yields Rise, Labor Market Cools

Economic Data, Earnings Awaited for Market Clues

Stock Futures Show Uneven Performance

In Thursday’s pre-market trading, stock futures are presenting a mixed landscape. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down by 0.20% at 36,039.00, indicating a cautious sentiment among investors. The S&P 500 Index is slightly lower at 4,554.25, a decrease of 0.04%. In contrast, the Nasdaq-100 is showing resilience, with a modest gain of 0.16% at 15,840.25. This mixed performance comes on the heels of a three-day losing streak for major indices, suggesting potential concerns over the sustainability of the late-2023 rally.

Key Stock Movements

Post-market hours have seen notable shifts in several stocks. Chewy’s forecast for weaker fourth-quarter net sales resulted in an 11% drop in its stock. GameStop’s shares also declined by 6% due to reduced net sales. Conversely, Verint Systems experienced a near 10% surge following a robust third-quarter earnings report. Meanwhile, ChargePoint Holdings faced a 1% fall after missing revenue projections.

Treasury Yields and Economic Indicators

Thursday witnessed a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, with the 10-year yield reaching 4.159%, reflecting investor apprehension about the labor market’s impact on Federal Reserve policies. The recent ADP employment report, which showed lower-than-expected private payroll additions, has added to concerns about a cooling labor market. Investors are now focused on upcoming jobless claims and the November jobs report for further insights into economic trends.

Current Market Sentiment

The market is currently navigating through a phase of uncertainty. Despite a persistent dominance by growth trades, overall economic growth expectations remain subdued. The forthcoming economic data, particularly jobless claims and nonfarm payroll figures, are anticipated to be critical in shaping market sentiments.

Anticipating Future Developments

As the financial community looks ahead, the focus is on impending economic data releases. These include jobless claims, nonfarm payrolls, and wage data, which are expected to shed light on the labor market’s status and influence the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy decisions.

Additionally, earnings reports from Dollar General and other significant firms are eagerly awaited, as they could provide essential cues on market directions and economic health. This period of anticipation reflects the ongoing quest for clarity amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index is currently exhibiting a neutral to slightly bearish sentiment. The current daily price of 4555.75 is marginally below its previous close of 4556.00, indicating a subtle shift in momentum.

This price is positioned above both the 200-day (4320.22) and 50-day (4400.40) moving averages, suggesting an overall bullish trend in the medium to long term.

However, it’s worth noting that the current price is hovering near the minor resistance level of 4562.50, which could act as a ceiling, restraining further upside movements. Conversely, the minor support at 4494.00 offers a cushion, potentially limiting downside risks.

The current price’s closeness to the resistance level, along with a slight decrease from the previous day’s close, inclines market sentiment towards caution and suggests a short-term bearish outlook.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.