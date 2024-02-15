Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Inflation, Earnings Impacting Pre-Retail Sales

Key Points

S&P 500 rebounds, crossing 5,000 amid mixed week

Cisco and Tripadvisor depict earnings season contrasts

Nvidia’s market value eclipses Alphabet, highlighting tech evolution

U.S. Retail Sales, Weekly Claims to Influence Ahead of Opening

Early Price Action Overview

FXEmpire.com -

Stock futures are on the rise Thursday, following a mixed performance earlier in the week. Wednesday’s rally brought some recovery, but not enough to fully offset Tuesday’s drop spurred by an unexpectedly high inflation report.

The S&P 500 notably reclaimed the 5,000 level. With surprising economic resilience, investors are focused on the Federal Reserve’s balancing act between controlling inflation and sustaining economic growth.

At 11:41 GMT, blue chip Dow futures are trading 38537.00, up 43.00 or +0.11%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are at 5024.25, up 6.25 or +0.12% and tech-weighted Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17905.00, up 24.00 or +0.13%.

Earnings Season Insights

Corporate America presents a mixed earnings picture. Cisco’s premarket downturn of 5% follows its announcement of layoffs and dim sales forecasts. In contrast, Tripadvisor’s 6% premarket jump reflects its earnings success. Stellantis, the parent of Chrysler and Jeep, also shines with better-than-expected earnings and a significant buyback program, propelling its U.S.-listed shares up 3.5%.

Key Stock Movements

Nvidia has impressively surpassed Alphabet in market value, highlighting its pivotal role in the AI industry. Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway‘s reduced Apple stake and other stock sales ignite speculation about Warren Buffett’s next big move.

U.S. Treasury yields have declined overnight, reflecting investors’ anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s next steps on inflation and interest rates.

Global Economic Context

Japan’s unexpected economic contraction adds another dimension, potentially impacting the Japanese Yen and favoring U.S. stocks through carry-trade dynamics. This global backdrop, coupled with domestic economic indicators, influences the U.S. stock market.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The market seems set for a path of cautious optimism. Despite concerns over inflation and potential rate increases, robust economic indicators and solid earnings reports are likely to bolster market strength.

The focus now shifts to imminent data releases, including retail sales and unemployment claims, for further market direction insights. Investors are advised to consider these factors in their short-term trading strategies.

Technical Analysis

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are higher ahead of the cash market opening on Thursday. During the pre-market session, speculators recaptured more than 50% of the break from Monday’s high and Tuesday’s low. This key level to watch today comes in at 5001.50.

Monday’s closing price reveral top set in motion the steep sell-off on Tuesday. Bullish traders are now trying to negate the pattern with a surge through 5066.50. In order to do this over the short-run, the index is going to have to hold the pivot at 5001.50.

A sustained move over 5001.50 will indicate the presence of strong buyers. If upside momentum continues to build then we could see a surge into a new high for the week.

A sustained move under 5001.50 will signal that the bears are taking control. This will shift momentum to the downside and make the index susceptible to a steep break into the 50-day moving average at 4841.00 over the near-term.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.