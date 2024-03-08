Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Higher as Jobs Data Clears Way for Fed Rate Cuts

Mixed Market Movements

The major U.S. stock indexes opened with varied performances as investors navigated a week filled with uncertainties. With the trading week nearing its end, the S&P 500 showed a slight rise of 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite remained relatively flat. The Dow, however, lagged with a 0.8% decrease.

At 14:35 GMT, the blue chip Dow is trading 38794.47, up 3.12 or +0.01%. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is at 5166.34, up 8.98 or +0.17% and the tech-weighted Nasdaq-100 Index is at 16331.62, up 58.25 or +0.36%.

Jobs Data and Federal Reserve’s Outlook

February’s jobs report presented mixed indicators regarding the future actions of the Federal Reserve. A higher-than-expected job addition of 275,000, against a forecast of 198,000, suggests a robust economy. However, a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.9% and modest wage growth provide some hope of easing inflation.

Treasury Yields and Unemployment Rates

Following the jobs report, U.S. Treasury yields fell. The economy’s addition of 275,000 jobs surpassed estimates but was coupled with a rise in unemployment. Revisions also lowered job growth figures for December and January, contributing to uncertainty about the economy’s direction.

Inflation and Interest Rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the need for more confidence in the cooling of the economy, particularly inflation, before considering rate cuts. The Fed aims for a sustainable inflation rate of 2%, and the current data suggest it is nearing this goal.

Market Implications

Despite a volatile week, the S&P 500 managed to secure a modest gain. However, mixed signals from various sectors affected market movements. Semiconductor company Broadcom and retailer Costco saw share prices drop after their financial announcements, reflecting investor reactions to corporate earnings and forecasts.

Short-term Market Forecast

Considering the mixed economic indicators, the market appears cautiously optimistic. The jobs data, although conflicting, leans towards a positive outlook, potentially paving the way for the Federal Reserve to adjust interest rates modestly. This adjustment could bolster investor confidence, suggesting a cautiously bullish short-term market forecast.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are testing an all-time high on Friday. The uptrend is likely to continue over the near-term unless there is a close under 5224.75. This won’t change the trend, but it will indicate the selling is greater than the buying at current price levels.

A trade through 5123.00 will change the short-term trend to down, but the market is likely to remain supported by the 50-day moving average at 5011.92. It is controlling the intermediate trend.

