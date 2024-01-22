Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Higher Ahead of Netflix, Tesla Earnings

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 hit record highs amid market optimism

Upcoming Netflix, Tesla earnings eyed by investors

GDP, PCE data to guide Fed rate cut expectations

Wall Street Eyes Further Gains After S&P 500 Hits Record High

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening on Monday, as Wall Street aims to build on the S&P 500’s record high achieved last Friday. The surge in stocks, which saw the Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite also close higher, marks a robust start to 2024, officially signaling a bull market since October 2022.

At 11:06 GMT, blue chip Dow Jones futures are trading 38088.00, up 43.00 or +0.11%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are at 4883.00, up 13.50 or +0.28% and tech-weighted Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17532.25, up 93.75 or +0.54%.

Market Momentum and Economic Data Focus

Friday’s market performance was bolstered by a standout 2.35% gain in the tech sector. However, U.S. Treasury yields saw a pullback on Monday, with investors turning their attention to a week packed with significant economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond both declined, as markets assess the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate cuts.

Federal Reserve and Economic Indicators

Investors are closely monitoring two key economic reports due this week: a preliminary fourth-quarter GDP growth figure and the Commerce Department’s PCE price index. Economists predict a 1.7% GDP growth for Q4 2023, the slowest since Q2 2022. The core PCE prices are forecasted to show a 0.2% monthly growth and 3% for the year. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee emphasized the importance of these data points in determining the Fed’s rate path.

Investor Sentiment and Rate Cut Expectations

The market’s outlook on Fed rate cuts has shifted, with the probability of a March cut dropping significantly. This change follows recent economic data indicating resilience in consumer spending and job market strength. Fed officials, including Goolsbee, Waller, Williams, and Bostic, have suggested a cautious approach to rate cuts, despite the likelihood of hikes being over.

Short-Term Forecast: Bullish Outlook Amid Record Highs

In the short term, the market exhibits a bullish outlook, buoyed by the recent all-time highs in major indexes like the S&P 500. The robust performance, despite the backdrop of economic uncertainty, suggests strong investor confidence.

The upcoming GDP growth report and PCE price index, while critical, are likely to reinforce this positive sentiment if they align with the current growth trajectory. Furthermore, the anticipation of corporate earnings reports from major players such as Netflix and Tesla could provide additional momentum.

Overall, the market is poised for continued upward movement, riding on the wave of recent record-setting performances and optimistic investor sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

The E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index, currently trading at 17541.25, is positioned above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 15458.38 and 16536.21 respectively. This placement above key moving averages indicates a strong bullish sentiment in the market.

The index is also trading well above the identified minor support level of 16203.25, further reinforcing the bullish trend.

The current price action suggests the potential for continued upward movement. Overall, the market sentiment for the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index appears bullish, supported by its position relative to significant moving averages and support levels.



