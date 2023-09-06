Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Heightened Inflation Concerns Rattling Investor Confidence

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Wall Street’s top indexes are signaling a potential dip, amplifying Tuesday’s losses.

Oil prices stay elevated, putting the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation goal further out of reach.

Market sentiment swings as U.S. Treasury yields rise, pointing to a robust but uncertain economy.

EU’s new Digital Markets Act labels tech giants as “gatekeepers,” impacting premarket trading.

Stock Futures Down Amid Economic Uncertainties

Wall Street stock futures signaled a potential dip, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average expected to drop by 0.2% and 39 points, respectively. The Nasdaq-100 futures weren’t far behind, indicating a decline of 0.33%. This comes on the heels of Tuesday’s slump across all major U.S. stock indexes as market players kept a keen eye on oil price movements and speculated on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy.

Turbulence in Oil and Treasury Yields

Daily US Tech 100

Oil prices continued their rally, throwing a wrench in the Federal Reserve’s aspirations to contain inflation at the 2% mark. West Texas Intermediate futures saw a slight drop of 0.7%, landing at $86.07, still at their highest since November. This upward oil price trajectory has roots in Saudi Arabia and Russia’s decision to prolong their voluntary supply curtailments.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, reflecting the economy’s robustness and possibly hinting at the Federal Reserve maintaining its current interest rate. The market’s skepticism about the Federal Reserve’s next moves was evident, with the majority betting on no change in September, while November appeared uncertain.

Inflation Concerns Loom Large

With oil prices surging, concerns about inflation are intensifying. These inflation apprehensions, in turn, are closely linked to bond yields and the looming decisions of the Federal Reserve. Despite a slight reprieve in mortgage interest rates after weeks of steady growth, the overall mortgage application volume took a hit, dropping 2.9% compared to the previous week.

A Glimpse Ahead

Market participants are eagerly awaiting economic indicators set to drop on Wednesday, specifically data on the U.S. trade deficit and the services sector. Later in the day, the release of the beige book promises insights into the current economic climate. Also in the spotlight are earnings reports from notable names such as GameStop, American Eagle Outfitters, and ChargePoint.

EU Targets Tech Giants

In another significant development, tech behemoths including Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft now bear the “gatekeeper” label under the European Commission’s new Digital Markets Act. This classification implies the EU’s perception of these giants as potentially limiting access to pivotal services. The stock prices of all five companies experienced a downtick in the premarket.

Short-Term Forecast

Given the current landscape, Wall Street seems to be cautiously bearish. Rising oil prices, combined with uncertainties around interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s decisions, suggest potential volatility in the upcoming sessions. Investors should remain vigilant, considering both global and domestic cues.

