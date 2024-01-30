Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: GM’s Earnings Set Tone Before Bell, Tech Giants to Follow

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

GM reports earnings before Tuesday’s opening, market watches closely.

Alphabet, Microsoft to announce earnings after Tuesday’s closing.

Federal Reserve decision pivotal for this week’s market direction.

Major Stock Indexes Mostly Lower

The major U.S. stock indexes are trading mixed but most lower in Tuesday’s pre-market trade, as investors shift their focus to the latest corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. General Motors (GM) is set to report before the bell with the spotlight on Alphabet and Microsoft after the closing bell.

At 10:46 GMT, blue chip Dow Jones futures are trading 38446.00, down 42.00 or -0.11%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are at 4952.25, down 2.25 or -0.05% and tech-weighted Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17709.00, up 3.00 or +0.02%.

Recent Market Performance

The market is trying to build on a successful previous session that saw the Dow and S&P 500 achieving their sixth record closes of the year. The Nasdaq Composite led the gains among major indexes, climbing over 1%. This rally was partly fueled by the U.S. Treasury Department’s announcement of lower-than-expected borrowing needs for the first quarter, boosting investor sentiment.

January Trading Month Analysis

As January’s trading month nears its end, all three major indexes are set to report gains, with the Nasdaq Composite leading with a 4.1% rise. The blue-chip Dow and the broad S&P 500 have also seen increases of 1.7% and 3.3%, respectively.

Individual Stock Movements

F5 and Sanmina stocks are seeing an increase following robust earnings reports. Meanwhile, Whirlpool is facing a downturn due to a less optimistic full-year outlook. Post-market hours also showed notable activity, with Woodward shares climbing on strong financial performance and guidance.

Earnings Week and Key Companies

This week is crucial for corporate earnings, with significant contributions from the tech sector. Investors are particularly focused on the results from Alphabet and Microsoft on Tuesday. Outside of tech, GM and UPS are among the prominent names reporting earnings, with GM’s fourth-quarter earnings and 2024 guidance under scrutiny.

Federal Reserve Meeting and Economic Outlook

The spotlight is also on the Federal Open Market Committee’s two-day policy meeting, with the market largely expecting the Fed to maintain current rates. Economic data on housing, the labor market, and consumer confidence are also key factors that investors are monitoring closely.

Market Forecast with Key Earnings Insight

As the market navigates a crucial week, General Motors (GM) is set to report its earnings before Tuesday’s bell, while tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft will announce theirs after the bell. These reports, combined with the Federal Reserve’s policy decisions, are expected to significantly influence the market’s short-term direction, fostering a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are struggling during the pre-market session on Tuesday as traders await earnings news from GM before the opening bell and Alphabet and Microsoft after the close. Nonetheless, the index is in a position to post its seventh record close of the year.

Without any true resistance levels to impede its progress, investors expect the uptrend to continue. However, we believe the index is running too hot with the distance between its current price and the 50-day moving average at 4750.95, widening at a pace that cannot be sustained.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the trend is getting ready to turn lower but the index is susceptible to a meaningful short-term correction.

