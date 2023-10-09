NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Geopolitical Tensions Tank Markets, Defense Stocks Soar

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Investor nerves rattled as Israel-Hamas tensions escalate, dragging down S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman post gains amid geopolitical unrest.

WTI oil futures and Brent futures surge 3.5% and 3.2% respectively, adding fuel to market concerns.

Fed’s Lorie Logan hints at future policy tightening amid rampant inflation and rising interest rates.

Tensions Rise, Markets React

Investor nerves were clearly rattled on Monday, primarily due to escalating tensions between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The geopolitical unrest hit U.S. markets hard; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined amidst an already fragile environment burdened by surging inflation and increasing interest rates. Compounding market concerns was a notable surge in crude prices, with WTI oil futures jumping 3.5% and Brent futures increasing by 3.2%.

Defense and Oil Companies Gain

While geopolitical turbulence usually spells trouble for markets, it’s not all doom and gloom for specific sectors. Major defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are capitalizing on the situation, posting gains of 8.3% and 10.6%, respectively. In the oil sector, Marathon Oil and Exxon Mobil also climbed, rising by 4% and 3.3%. These gains indicate that some traders are viewing the conflict as a catalyst for bullish moves in defense and oil stocks.

Aviation Takes a Hit

Contrastingly, the aviation industry faced setbacks in the wake of the conflict. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines halted flights to Israel, leading to a slump in their share prices. American Airlines lost nearly 3%, while United Airlines and Delta Air Lines shed 2.7% and 3%, respectively. The Federal Aviation Administration’s cautionary advisory on Israeli airspace further exacerbates the industry’s woes.

Geopolitical Risks and Oil Markets

While Israel and Palestine themselves aren’t major players in the global oil market, their geographical location could have broader implications. Last week saw a pullback in oil prices, but the geopolitical unrest has reintroduced upward pressure. OPEC+, including Russia, has signaled caution in adjusting oil output, adding another layer of complexity to the supply-demand equation. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister confirmed that the cartel would remain cautious about making any hasty changes to their output plans.

Fed Remarks and Other Financial News

On the domestic front, Federal Reserve’s Lorie Logan suggested that restrictive financial conditions are required to curb the ongoing inflation. Logan didn’t explicitly call for additional rate hikes but hinted at a future policy tightening. Simultaneously, JPMorgan has initiated coverage of Arm Holdings, forecasting a robust future for the chip stock. Arm Holdings’ shares dipped slightly but are expected to recover given their leading role in chip manufacturing.

Short-term Outlook

The market presents a cocktail of challenges, from geopolitical tensions to stubbornly high inflation and looming interest rate hikes. Given the current mix, short-term market sentiment leans bearish. While opportunities exist, notably in the defense and oil sectors, caution is the word of the day for traders and investors alike

Technical Analysis

Daily Nasdaq 100

The Nasdaq 100 Index is trading at 15007.50, which is below its 50-Day moving average of 15200.57 but above its 200-Day moving average of 13762.23. This position between the two key moving averages suggests a more nuanced outlook.

While the index is showing short-term weakness by trading below the 50-Day average, its position above the 200-Day average indicates long-term strength.

With the drop from the previous daily price of 15112.00, the short-term bearish sentiment is reinforced.

In the absence of other technical indicators and support/resistance levels, the market sentiment could be considered cautiously bearish.

