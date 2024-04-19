Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Geopolitical Tensions Shake Investor Confidence

Middle-East Tensions Weigh

Stock futures dipped early Friday, influenced by renewed tensions between Israel and Iran and mixed earnings reports. Significant indices such as the Dow and Nasdaq are on track for weekly losses amid escalating geopolitical concerns and fluctuating corporate earnings, particularly with big names like Netflix and Procter & Gamble.

At 12:22 GMT, Dow Futures are trading 37949.00, down 58.00 or -0.15%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5042.00, down 7.00 or -0.14% and Nasdaq 100 futures are trading 17500.25, down 47.00 or -0.27%.

Market Trends

The S&P 500 is bracing for its worst performance in nearly six months, falling 2.2% for the week and now 4.8% below its yearly high. This trend is partly fueled by a chain of losses over five sessions, its longest losing streak since October.

Corporate Earnings Impact

Netflix’s shares fell over 4% despite surpassing earnings expectations, as the company announced it will cease reporting paid memberships after 2024. On the other hand, Procter & Gamble reported mixed results with a slight increase in net sales but flat quarterly volume. Despite this, the consumer goods giant raised its earnings growth outlook for the year, driven by marginal volume growth in its beauty, grooming, and fabric and home care segments.

Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators

Renewed hostilities in the Middle East, highlighted by an Israeli strike against Iran, momentarily pushed oil prices above $90 a barrel, though they later stabilized. This geopolitical tension has indirectly influenced market sentiments, reflected in the volatility index (VIX), which spiked above 19 but has since receded.

Short-Term Market Forecast

The immediate outlook for the stock market appears bearish, influenced by the lack of enthusiasm for imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the re-acceleration of inflation concerns. Market analysts are increasingly skeptical about rate reductions within the year, with expectations now set for potentially no cuts until 2025. This cautious stance is likely to temper investor optimism in the short term.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures could be on the brink of turning higher on Friday after an early session sell-off drove the benchmark into its lowest level since February 1.

The current price action suggests the possibility of a closing price reversal bottom. While this won’t shift the short-term or intermediate trends to up, it will indicate that value-seekers like the market at current price levels.

The long-term trend is up with the 200-day moving average coming in at 4796.94. Due to the current volatility, this indicator remains a potential target.

