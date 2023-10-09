Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Geopolitical Tensions, Inflation Keep Wall Street in Check

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Stock futures take a hit as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict adds to inflation and rate woes.

Experts warn of a “knee-jerk surge” in oil prices due to escalating Middle East tensions.

Inflation persists as a concern, following a stronger-than-expected jobs report with 336,000 jobs added.

Geopolitical Tensions and Inflation Weigh Down Stock Futures

Stock futures started Monday on a down note. At 08:11 GMT, with Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 futures are down 0.65%, 0.70%, and 0.65% respectively. The market seems to be grappling with an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on top of lingering inflation and rising interest rates.

Middle East Conflict Stokes Energy Markets

The geopolitical situation escalated over the weekend as Hamas launched an invasion into Israel. Although Israel was caught off guard, harsh retaliation is expected. This event triggered a 2% rise in WTI crude oil futures.

While neither Israel nor Palestine are significant players in the global energy sector, the geopolitical importance of the region has experts forecasting a “knee-jerk surge” in oil prices. OPEC+ remains cautious, hinting at continued market volatility.

Inflation and Interest Rates: The Underlying Pressure

Despite a stronger-than-expected jobs report showing the economy added 336,000 jobs last month, inflation remains a nagging concern. Wage growth is stagnant, providing little solace from inflationary pressures. With the bond market closed for Columbus Day, traders will look to Tuesday for interest rate updates. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield recently hit a 16-year high.

Mixed Market Performance and Upcoming Catalysts

Last week saw a mixed bag in market performance. While the S&P 500 was up 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%, the Dow fell 0.3%. Market sentiment seems to indicate a slowing, yet resilient economy. Investors also keenly await upcoming data releases such as the consumer price inflation report, as well as earnings from major players like JPMorgan Chase.

Short-Term Outlook: Treading on Neutral Ground

In light of last week’s mixed performance among major indexes and compounded by geopolitical risks, inflationary concerns, and surging interest rates, a neutral short-term outlook is most fitting.

The market is perched on a knife’s edge, especially with Treasury yields nearing a 17-year high and the upcoming release of September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI). These key economic indicators could tip the balance, making it difficult to adopt a decidedly bullish or bearish stance.

Investors would do well to monitor these metrics closely in the week ahead for cues on market direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The Daily S&P 500 Index price of 4308.49 lies just below its 50-Day moving average of 4424.41, signaling a potential bearish bias in the near term. It’s also comfortably above the 200-Day moving average of 4208.30, hinting at a longer-term bullish outlook.

The index is practically on its trend line support of 4308.50; a failure to recover this could lead to a resumption of the uptrend.

The market is wedged between minor support at 4261.72 and minor resistance at 4327.18, indicating some sideways movement. Main resistance and support levels stand far from the current price, at 4448.58 and 4197.68, respectively.

Given these factors, market sentiment appears to be cautiously bearish in the short term, yet underlying bullish factors remain.

