Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Futures Stable Amid Inflation Concerns

Stock futures remained positive on Thursday, signaling resilience in the face of a rise in wholesale inflation and a downturn in Nvidia’s stock. Major technology shares, including Apple and Microsoft, witnessed early buying interest, counteracting the decline in Nvidia. The market’s ability to stay buoyant despite challenges, notably in the technology sector, illustrates a diversifying market strength.

At 12:54 GMT, Dow Futures are trading 39690.00, up 169.00 or +0.43%. S&P 500 Index Futures are at 5248.00, up 15.50 or +0.30% and Nasdaq-100 Index Futures are trading 18387.75, up 59.25 or +0.32%.

Technology Sector Trends

In technology, Robinhood shares surged 12% following a notable increase in assets under custody. However, Fisker experienced a significant drop, plummeting 37% amid reports of potential bankruptcy preparations. Nvidia, a key player in the chip industry, also saw a 2% pullback. The mixed performance in technology stocks, including varied movements in the Magnificent Seven – a group of major tech stocks – highlights a shift in market focus from heavy reliance on tech giants to a broader market base.

Economic Indicators and Federal Reserve Outlook

The February Producer Price Index (PPI) showed a 0.6% increase, with core PPI (excluding food and energy) climbing 0.3%. These figures surpassed the Dow Jones’ estimates, indicating heightened wholesale inflation. This data comes as a critical prelude to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on March 19-20. Market anticipation regarding the Fed’s response to these inflation indicators is high, potentially influencing short-term market directions.

Legislative Impact on Tech and Chinese Stocks

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that could lead to a TikTok ban, pressuring stocks with Chinese links, including Apple and Tesla. The broader implications for the technology sector are significant, as potential buyers of TikTok are likely to be major tech firms already facing regulatory scrutiny. Additionally, there are concerns about potential retaliatory measures by China, which could impact companies with substantial Chinese market exposure.

Market Forecast

Considering the mixed signals from the technology sector, the recent legislative developments, and the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, the market exhibits cautious optimism. The broadening base away from tech-centric growth suggests a bearish outlook for technology stocks but a bullish tendency for the wider market. Investors should watch for the Fed’s policy decisions and potential geopolitical developments for further market direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Dow Jones

The E-mini Dow Jones futures contract is trading higher on Thursday and within striking distance of its all-time high at 39778. A trade through this level will signal a resumption of the uptrend.

On the flip-side, solid uptrending support remains intact with the 50-day moving average at 38923. This is controlling the intermediate trend.

