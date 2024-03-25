Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Futures Signaling Cautious Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

Stock futures began the last week of March with a slight decline, signaling caution in a market that has consistently advanced for five consecutive months. Major U.S. stock benchmarks, including the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq Composite, have reached new all-time highs, fueled by various economic factors.

At 11:19 GMT, Dow Futures are trading 39807.00, down 61.00 or -0.15%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5276.50, down 16.75 or -0.32% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 18472.50, down 102.25 or -0.55%.

Recent Market Performance

The previous week saw notable gains across major indices. The S&P 500 increased by approximately 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged closer to the 40,000 mark with a near 2% gain, its best since December. The Nasdaq Composite showed a stronger performance with a rise of about 2.9%. These gains are attributed to a combination of the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rate cuts and a strong interest in tech stocks, particularly those in the AI sector.

Investor Sentiment and Concerns

Despite positive trends, there’s a mix of optimism and caution among investors. The American Association of Individual Investors Sentiment Survey indicates that overall investor sentiment remains positive, yet there’s an underlying concern about an overextended rally and the prospect of sustained high interest rates. Historically, the first rate cut in a Federal Reserve cycle has been more impactful on markets than the pause in rate adjustments.

Economic Indicators and Fed’s Outlook

This week, attention is focused on the February personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. This data, coupled with other economic reports on consumer confidence, durable goods orders, and Q4 GDP, will provide further insights. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent comments suggest a possible peak in policy rates, though he emphasized the uncertainty in economic outlook and the non-guaranteed path to the 2% inflation goal.

Market Forecast

Given the mix of positive gains, investor caution, and upcoming economic data, the market forecast appears cautiously optimistic. However, with markets closed on Good Friday, the immediate reaction to these economic indicators will only be evident in the following week. Overall, the short-term outlook remains bullish, albeit with a watchful eye on the incoming data and Fed’s policy directions.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are inching lower early Monday for a second straight session. The market is still trading inside an uprending wedge, but it doesn’t seem to have the buying volume behind it to overcome the resistance at 5336.00. If the downside momentum continues then look for the selling to possibly extend into the uptrending support at 5225.50.

