Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Futures Edging Higher Following Tech Surge

S&P 500, Nasdaq Show Gains Post Tech Rally

Macy’s Cuts Workforce, iRobot Shares Fall Sharply

Stock Market Tied to 10-Year Treasury Yield Movements

S&P 500 Futures Stabilize After Tech-Led Surge

S&P 500 futures are showing modest gains in the Friday pre-market session, following a technology sector-driven rally. The Dow concluded Thursday’s session up by 201.94 points, breaking a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 rose by 0.88%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.35%, both indices now in positive territory for 2024. On a weekly scale, the Nasdaq leads with a 0.55% gain, while the Dow and S&P 500 exhibit mixed performance.

At 11:05 GMT, Dow Jones Futures are trading 37728, up 69.00 or +0.18%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 4831.25, up 20.00 or +0.42% and Nasdaq-100 index futures are trading 17240.00, up 130.00 or +0.76%.

Technology Sector Leads Gains

Thursday’s market upturn was significantly influenced by the technology sector, particularly after Bank of America upgraded Apple’s rating, triggering a 3.3% rise in its stock – the highest since May 2023. This tech rally occurred despite the 10-year Treasury yield reaching above 4.1%.

Corporate Developments

In corporate news, iRobot shares plummeted approximately 40% in extended trading following reports of the European Commission possibly rejecting Amazon’s acquisition proposal. Macy’s announced a workforce reduction of 3.5% and the closure of five stores, aiming for a strategic realignment to address the evolving consumer and market needs.

Treasury and Jobs Market

Treasury yields edged higher early Friday, as investors processed the latest jobs data and Federal Reserve officials’ comments. Jobless claims hit a new low since September 2022, indicating a robust U.S. job market. Fed officials suggest rate cuts might occur in Q3, with current market expectations for a cut by May.

Earnings and Financial Sector Focus

Earnings season continues with focus on the financial sector. Key reports are expected from Travelers, Regions Financial, Fifth Third, Ally Financial, and State Street. Travelers, in particular, has shown a strong price performance, raising expectations for its upcoming earnings report.

Short-Term Forecast: Stock Market Outlook Amid Yield Fluctuations

In the immediate future, the stock market’s trajectory is expected to be closely tied to the movements of the 10-year Treasury yield, which is anticipated to oscillate around the 4% mark. Investors will be keenly observing these yield fluctuations as a barometer for broader economic health and monetary policy expectations.

Higher yields often indicate rising concerns about inflation and a more aggressive stance by the Federal Reserve on interest rates, which can dampen investor sentiment towards equities. Conversely, stable or declining yields might boost stock market confidence, suggesting a more accommodative monetary environment.

Therefore, the market’s direction in the short term is likely to mirror the yield’s behavior, with a cautious but optimistic outlook as investors navigate these economic signals.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

The E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index is trading at an all time high early Friday. Because of its momentum driven rally, there is now resistance.

On the downside, the nearest support is the 50-day moving average at 16492.97. This is controlling the intermediate trend. Under this are support levels at 16203.25 and 15717.75

The major support and long-term trend indicator comes in at 15437.95.

Without resistance, the main factor that could stop this rally in its tracks is a dramatic closing price reversal top. For those unfamiliar with the term, that would be a higher-high, followed by a lower close.

