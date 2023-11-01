Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Futures Dip on Fed Uncertainty, Corporate Woes, Treasury Fears

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Fed’s upcoming policy decision scrutinized

Treasury to auction $112 billion in debt

WeWork and AMD signal market strains

Market Wavers Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision and Earnings Reports

As investors eagerly await the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy announcement, U.S. stock index futures are under pressure. Adding to the market’s list of concerns, Wall Street is keeping a close eye on the Treasury Department’s new debt auction plans, given the rising borrowing costs. Meanwhile, signs of financial strain from companies like WeWork and Advanced Micro Devices are also capturing attention.

Federal Reserve and Treasury Department Developments

The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain current interest rates, but all eyes will be on Chair Jerome Powell’s post-statement conference to gauge the future direction of monetary policy.

Concurrently, the Treasury Department plans to auction $112 billion in debt next week, raising more than $9 billion in extra funds. Treasury yields are currently at their highest since 2007, a sign of financial markets uneasy over rising borrowing costs.

Corporate Updates in Focus

WeWork’s potential bankruptcy and its plummeting share value have set a somber tone. Shares of the company fell 32% in extended trading, reflecting a staggering 96% decline this year.

Other corporations like Advanced Micro Devices and Match Group also hint at tough quarters ahead with disappointing revenue forecasts. Meanwhile, companies like CVS Health managed to beat quarterly estimates, albeit with a downward adjustment to their full-year earnings guidance.

Market Data and Outlook

Market sentiment is further weighed down by a rise in the yield of the 10-year note to 4.905%.

Data on the labor market and manufacturing activity due later this week will offer more clues on the economic trajectory. Despite the economy showing signs of growth, rising long-term interest rates are implicitly doing the Fed’s tightening work.

The latest ADP National Employment Report revealed weaker-than-expected private sector job growth in October, adding only 113,000 workers against economists’ predictions of 130,000.

Short-term Forecast

The near-term outlook for U.S. equities appears bearish as Wall Street grapples with heightened volatility from various fronts—rising Treasury yields, mixed earnings reports, and looming Fed announcements. While the economy still showcases strength, the converging factors mentioned above make the market landscape increasingly precarious.

Technical Analysis

Daily Nasdaq Composite Index

The Nasdaq Composite Index’s current status, hovering around the 200-day moving average, suggests the possibility of forming a near-term base. This zone around the pivotal moving average could also act as a transitional area in anticipation of forthcoming Federal Reserve announcements.

Investors appear to be in a holding pattern, making this a potentially pivotal phase, as they await the Fed’s impact on the market. Thus, the prevailing market sentiment can be characterized as cautiously hopeful, but on high alert for any shifts prompted by macroeconomic indicators.

Trader reaction to the 200-day moving average at 12802.79 will set the near-term tone.

