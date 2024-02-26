Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Futures Dip Amid Record Highs, Inflation Data Anticipation

Equity Futures Dip Amid Record Highs and Inflation Data Anticipation

U.S stock futures are trading lower ahead of the cash market opening on Monday, following a surge in key stock benchmarks to record highs. Investors are on edge as they await crucial inflation data scheduled for release later this week.

At 12:55 GMT, Dow futures are trading 39149.00, down 40.00 or -0.10%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5096.00, down 5.50 or -0.11% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17978.25, down 12.75 or -0.07%.

Record Highs and Winning Weeks

U.S. stocks enter the final week of February on a bullish note, buoyed by major indexes hitting significant milestones. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at an all-time high, while the S&P 500 briefly breached the 5,100 level for the first time. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite touched a 52-week high in Friday’s session, driven by Nvidia’s stellar earnings performance.

Market Momentum and Inflation Concerns

Investors are closely monitoring whether the momentum in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks can sustain amidst lingering economic and inflationary risks. Attention is focused on the upcoming release of the monthly Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, scheduled for Thursday. A hotter-than-expected PCE report could potentially dampen market enthusiasm, especially after the recent surge in stock prices.

Amazon’s Inclusion in Dow Jones Industrial Average

Effective today, Amazon joins the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance. This index change enhances the Dow’s exposure to the technology sector. During premarket trading, Amazon shares edged up by 0.3%, while the Dow dipped by 0.1%.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Strong Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway’s Class B stock surged more than 3% after the conglomerate, led by Warren Buffett, reported robust fourth-quarter results. Operating earnings soared 28% year-over-year to $8.481 billion, primarily driven by impressive gains in the insurance segment. Berkshire also disclosed a record cash reserve of $167.6 billion.

Upcoming Economic Releases and Corporate Earnings

Investors are anticipating a slew of economic data releases, including January durable orders on Tuesday and January wholesale inventories on Wednesday. Furthermore, corporate earnings season is winding down, but several high-profile companies are set to report in the coming week, providing valuable insights into the tech and consumer sectors.

Short-Term Market Forecast: Bullish

Given the recent record highs in major indexes and positive earnings reports, coupled with continued momentum in the AI sector, the short-term market outlook remains bullish. However, investors should remain vigilant, particularly in response to potential inflationary data releases, as they could impact market sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are lower on Monday. Although the market faces no resistance, it remains vulnerable to s short-term correction as traders question valuations relative to the 50-day moving average at 5096.75.

