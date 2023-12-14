Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Fed’s Dovish Stance Spurs Market Surge

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. stock futures climb as Fed hints at 2024 rate cuts; Dow hits all-time high.

Fed Open Market Committee keeps rates steady; markets react positively to dovish outlook.

Post-Fed, Treasury yields drop to lowest since August, signaling economic optimism.

U.S. Stock Futures Rise Post-Fed Announcement

U.S. stock futures experienced a significant uplift Wednesday night, following the Federal Reserve’s indication of possible rate cuts in 2024. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notably closed at an all-time high, reflecting a positive market reaction to the Fed’s dovish stance.

At 10:12 GMT, benchmark E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are trading 4768.75, up 8.00 or +0.17%. Blue chip E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are at 37529.00, up 41.00 or +0.11% and tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 16825.25, up 48.00 or +0.29%.

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Signal

The Federal Open Market Committee maintained interest rates between 5.25% and 5.5%, aligning with market expectations. However, the revelation of potential rate cuts in 2024 spurred a positive shift in market sentiment. The Fed’s decision, signifying the potential end of a cycle that included 11 rate hikes, has been viewed as a pivot towards a softer monetary policy approach.

Impact on Treasury Yields

The Fed’s announcement influenced Treasury yields, with the 10-year note hitting its lowest since August. The dovish outlook implies further cuts through 2025 and 2026, potentially lowering the fed funds rate to 2%-2.25%. This forecast aligns with a brighter inflation outlook, as indicated by recent consumer and wholesale price data.

Solar Stocks Respond Positively

The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) saw a significant increase, with constituent stocks like Enphase Energy, SolarEdge Technologies, and Sunrun recording notable gains. This uptrend reflects the solar industry’s sensitivity to interest rates, as lower rates could reduce financing costs and improve valuations.

Short-Term Market Outlook

The market response to the Fed’s policy direction appears bullish in the short term. With attention now turning to upcoming economic data releases, including jobless claims, retail sales, and import data, these figures will likely influence market movements further. The overall sentiment suggests optimism for a potential ‘soft landing’ in the economy, bolstered by the Fed’s latest policy direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

The E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index, currently priced at 16839.75, is exhibiting bullish tendencies. It stands above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicative of a strong upward trend in both medium and short-term perspectives.

The index is also trading above the main support level at 15717.75 and minor support at 16203.25, further reinforcing the bullish sentiment. The absence of defined minor and main resistance levels suggests there might be less overhead resistance to upward movement.

Overall, the market sentiment for the E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index appears to be strongly bullish, supported by its positioning above key moving averages and support levels.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

