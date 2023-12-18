Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Fed’s Dovish Stance Boosts US Stock Futures

FXEmpire.com -

Dow, Nasdaq Reach Record Highs Amid Rally

S&P 500 Sees Longest Winning Run in Six Years

Fed’s Rate Cut Forecasts Impact Treasury Yields

U.S. Stock Futures Climb as Markets Eye Record Streak

U.S. stock futures are on the rise in Monday’s pre-market trading, setting the stage for what could be an eighth consecutive week of gains for major indices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 are showing particular strength, with the Dow hitting a new intraday high and the Nasdaq closing at an unprecedented peak.

At 10:39 GMT, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading 37755.00, up 94.00 or +0.25%. The benchmark S&P 500 Index is at 4781.50, up 13.50 or +0.28% and the tech-weighted Nasdaq Composite is trading 16852.25, up 32.00 or +0.19%.

S&P 500’s Impressive Streak

The S&P 500’s current winning streak, its longest since 2017, showcases a robust performance with a 3.3% increase this month. The Dow and Nasdaq follow closely, posting 3.8% and 4.1% gains, respectively. These figures underscore a bullish sentiment pervading the market.

Treasury Yields and Federal Reserve’s Influence

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped further, now standing at 3.913%, a notable decline from the 4% threshold. This shift comes amidst the market’s reaction to the Federal Reserve’s unexpectedly dovish stance. The Fed’s decision to maintain interest rates and forecast three rate cuts next year indicates a departure from the previously anticipated higher-for-longer approach.

Market’s Mixed Responses to Fed’s Stance

While the Federal Reserve’s dovish position initially fueled market optimism, recent statements from Fed officials like John Williams and Atlanta Fed President Bostic have tempered expectations. Their comments suggest that rate cuts might not be as imminent as markets hoped, injecting a degree of caution into the bullish narrative.

Looking Ahead: Economic Indicators and Earnings Reports

As 2023 draws to a close, investors are closely observing key economic indicators. The upcoming business leaders survey and housing market index, along with Friday’s PCE index, will provide insights into inflation trends. Housing market data, including homebuilder confidence and home sales figures, will also be in focus. Furthermore, earnings reports from major companies like Nike, Accenture, FedEx, and Micron Technology are anticipated, potentially impacting market movements.

This week’seconomic calendarand corporate earnings could shape the market’s short-term outlook as investors weigh the potential for continued growth against emerging cautionary signals.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index’s current daily price of 4778.25, surpassing both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicates a strong bullish trend. This rise above the main support level of 4494.00 and the previous day’s close of 4768.00 reinforces the positive momentum.

With the market testing an all-time high, traditional resistance levels are not applicable, suggesting uncharted territory for potential further gains. This scenario typically reflects a robust bullish sentiment in the market, pointing to optimism for continued upward movement in the short term.

