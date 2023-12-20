Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: FedEx, Lowe’s Slump Amid Early Weakness

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Minor pullback on Wall Street after record highs.

Treasury yields drop, hinting at future Fed rate cuts.

Earnings reports, economic data key to market direction.

Stock Performance

Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday, signaling a temporary pause in the strong year-end rally. The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all recorded slight declines, contrasting with the impressive gains they achieved the previous day. This slowdown follows a period of robust growth for major averages, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones hitting record highs.

Treasuries and Federal Reserve Expectations

In the bond market, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to its lowest since July, reflecting traders’ anticipation of future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. This dovish outlook, prompted by the Fed’s indication of potential rate cuts in 2024, has impacted Treasury yields across different maturities.

Premarket Stock Movements

In premarket trading, Lowe’s, Floor & Decor, and Hayward Holdings experienced declines following a Stifel downgrade. Analysts are adopting a cautious stance on the home improvement sector, balancing long-term growth potential against near-term uncertainties. FedEx also made headlines with a premarket drop, following a disappointing earnings report that missed Wall Street’s expectations.

Earnings Season Continues

The focus now shifts to upcoming earnings reports from General Mills and Micron Technology, along with key economic data like consumer confidence and existing home sales. The market is also awaiting the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Friday, a crucial indicator for future monetary policy.

Market Forecast and Caution

Despite recent gains, some analysts, like Charles Schwab’s Kevin Gordon, advise caution. The market’s strong performance, buoyed by the Fed’s recent dovish stance, could lead to a short-term pullback as investor sentiment reaches elevated levels. This cautionary note underscores the need for vigilance as the market navigates through a period of heightened optimism and potential volatility.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Dow Jones

The E-mini Dow Jones Futures, currently at 37862, are trading significantly above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 34931 and 35274 respectively. This positioning above the key moving averages suggests a bullish trend in the market.

Additionally, the price is well above the main support level at 35268 and the minor support at 36450, reinforcing this bullish sentiment. The lack of defined minor and main resistance levels further indicates that there is potential room for upward movement.

Overall, considering its position relative to these moving averages and support levels, the current market sentiment for the E-mini Dow Jones Futures appears bullish, pointing towards the likelihood of continued upward momentum in the short term.

