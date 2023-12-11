Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Federal, CPI Set to Shape Market Outlook

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Wall Street anticipates key Fed meeting and CPI data.

S&P 500 nears yearly high, buoyed by economic optimism.

CPI data crucial for future Fed rate decisions.

A Week of Anticipation on Wall Street

Wall Street is poised for a cautious opening in anticipation of a critical week ahead, featuring the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and the release of inflation data. These events are key to shaping investor expectations about possible interest rate cuts next year.

Equity Markets and Economic Optimism

The market’s positive sentiment, spurred by expectations of stable interest rates and strong quarterly earnings, has led to a rebound in equity markets. The S&P 500 is approaching its highest intra-day level of the year, previously reached in July. This optimism is further bolstered by the recent nonfarm payroll data, suggesting the U.S. economy might balance inflation control without sliding into a recession.

Inflation Data in Focus

Attention now shifts to the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which is expected to show steady headline inflation for November. This data, alongside the Federal Reserve’s last interest rate decision of the year, will be crucial in determining the future direction of monetary policy.

CPI Projections and Market Implications

The Cleveland Fed’s nowcasts indicate a flat headline CPI on a monthly basis and a 3% annual increase, largely due to decreasing energy prices. However, core CPI is expected to rise more significantly, posing challenges to the Fed’s inflation target. Moreover, market trends suggest deflation in certain goods and moderating shelter costs, which may influence overall inflation trends.

Federal Reserve’s Deliberation and Market Outlook

While the market is optimistic about inflation trends, the Federal Reserve maintains a more cautious approach. The upcoming CPI data and interest rate decision will be pivotal in shaping the Fed’s policy. The Fed’s decision-making process will take into account the CPI data and broader economic indicators, with markets increasingly expecting a shift towards rate reductions. This week’s data release and the Federal Reserve’s reaction will be closely watched to gauge the direction of monetary policy and its implications for the economy.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The current market sentiment for the E-mini S&P 500 Index is cautiously bullish. The current daily price of 4660.50 is positioned above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, at 4427.50 and 4463.25 respectively, indicating a positive trend. This positioning above the key moving averages suggests an upward momentum in the medium term.

The index’s price is also above the main support level at 4494.00 and minor support at 4562.50, reinforcing its strength against short-term declines. With no specific minor or main resistance levels provided, the potential for upward movement seems less constrained.

Overall, the technical indicators point to a bullish sentiment in the short term for the E-mini S&P 500 Index, backed by its current standing above significant moving averages and support levels.

