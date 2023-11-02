Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Falling Yields Drive Market Higher Ahead of Apple Earnings

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

U.S. stock futures rise with falling Treasury yields.

Mixed earnings results create market volatility.

Federal Reserve keeps rates, market watches Apple closely.

Stocks Open Higher

U.S. stock indexes opened the cash session higher on Thursday, propelled largely by the receding Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.7%, accompanied by increases in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, which rose by 0.9% and 1.3% respectively.

This shift in momentum coincides with a significant dip in the 10-year Treasury yield, now standing at 4.64%. This reduction hints at the diminishing probability of the Federal Reserve enacting another rate hike this year, with the odds currently standing at a mere 14.6% for the December 13 meeting.

Earnings Updates: Hits and Misses

A series of recent earnings reports have influenced stock movements. Moderna’s shares took a 10% hit after announcing a sizeable Q3 loss, primarily due to unsold Covid-19 vaccines. SolarEdge faced a similar fate, with shares tanking over 15% post an unexpected loss declaration. On the flip side, while Peloton’s shares waned due to a bigger than forecasted quarterly loss, Eli Lilly stood out with better-than-expected Q3 results. However, the latter trimmed its annual profit forecast, attributing it to charges from recent acquisitions.

Economic Data Sheds Light on Inflation and Labor Costs

Recent economic data has thrown the spotlight on inflation and labor expenses. Contrary to economist expectations of a 0.7% increase, labor costs in Q3 experienced an unexpected 0.8% decrease. The recent uptick in weekly jobless claims further suggests a potential economic slowdown, an outcome seemingly aligned with the Federal Reserve’s objectives.

Federal Reserve Stands Firm Amidst Market Movements

Wednesday witnessed the Federal Reserve retaining interest rates, alongside providing a revised assessment of the U.S. economic landscape. Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, maintained ambiguity regarding a rate hike in the upcoming December meeting. Yet, the stock markets responded positively post-Fed announcement, with all major indices logging gains.

Apple’s Prospects and Market Implications

Tech giant Apple remains in the limelight, not just for its imminent product announcements but also its fiscal Q4 results, slated for a post-market release on Thursday. Despite projections hinting at a revenue decline, analysts like Sophie Lund-Yates accentuate the continuous ascent of Apple’s services sector. The holiday season’s performance will be crucial in gauging Apple’s future course and its consequent market impact.

Short-Term Outlook

With falling Treasury yields and mixed corporate earnings, the market leans cautiously optimistic. The Federal Reserve’s posture and upcoming announcements from giants like Apple will be pivotal. The immediate outlook tilts slightly bullish, but traders should stay alert.

Technical Analysis

Daily S&P 500 Index

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is currently trading at 4288.26, which is above its previous close of 4237.87.

When compared to its 200-day moving average of 4245.16, the index is positioned above, signaling a potential bullish sentiment in the short term. However, it is trading below the 50-day moving average of 4347.41, indicating recent bearish pressure.

In terms of support and resistance, the current price is sitting between the minor support at 4261.72 and the minor resistance at 4327.18.

Given its proximity to the minor resistance and its position relative to the moving averages, the market sentiment leans slightly bullish.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.