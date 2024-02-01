Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Early Strength Ahead of Merck, Royal Caribbean Earnings

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Stock futures gain despite dampened March rate cut hopes.

NYCB’s loss and dividend cut spotlight regional banking health.

Merck, Peloton and Royal Caribbean report before the opening bell.

Investors anticipate key earnings from Amazon, Apple, Meta after the close.

Fed’s Steady Stance

The U.S. stock index futures edged higher in Thursday’s pre-market trading, following a notable downturn across major averages after the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain steady interest rates. This decision dampened expectations of a rate cut in March. Despite this setback, the major indexes managed to conclude January with over 1% gains.

At 11:00 GMT, blue chip Dow futures are trading 38331.00, up 51.00 or +0.13%. Benchmark S&P 500 Index futures are at 4888.00, up 17.50 or +0.36% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index is trading 17349.00, up 106.75 or +0.62%.

Yields and Rate Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields displayed a mixed response as investors processed the Fed’s latest rate decision and potential future rate cuts. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated a low likelihood of a rate reduction in the upcoming March meeting. The Fed’s policy statement, diverging from December’s stance, hinted that further rate hikes might not be forthcoming.

Pre-Market Stock Movements

In the aftermath, Qualcomm’s shares slightly declined despite surpassing earnings and revenue forecasts. Align Technology, however, saw a 10% rise in shares after exceeding quarterly expectations. Conversely, Wolfspeed’s shares dropped nearly 2% due to its lower-than-anticipated revenue guidance.

Regional Banking Sector Under Scrutiny

U.S. regional banking stocks are under close observation following a significant dip in the KBW Regional Banking Index. This decline was primarily driven by New York Community Bank’s (NYCB) unexpected loss and dividend cut. While NYCB shares saw a slight increase pre-market, concerns linger over regional banks’ net interest income and the pressure from deposit retention costs.

Upcoming Earnings and Data

Market focus shifts towards upcoming earnings from notable companies like Merck, Peloton Interactive, and Royal Caribbean, with tech giants Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms reporting after the close. Additionally, economic data releases, including weekly jobless claims, the ISM manufacturing index, and construction spending reports, are on the radar, with the January Non-Farm Payrolls report due on Friday.

Short-Term Forecast

Given the current market scenario, a cautious yet watchful approach is advisable. The mixed signals from the Fed and varied corporate earnings could lead to uneven market movements in the short term. Investors are advised to stay alert to upcoming economic data and earnings reports, which may provide clearer indications of market direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are nudging higher on Thursday after posting a steep sell-off in yesterday’s session. With the intermediate and main trends still decisively higher, Wednesday’s break was likely fueled by profit-taking.

Nonetheless, the benchmark index is still vulnerable to further near-term corrections with potential downside targets static support at 4808.25 and the dynamic 50-day moving average at 4763.11.

In our opinion, the current rally looks a little overextended and vulnerable to additional profit-taking over the short-run. However, favorable fundamentals suggest new buyers will be waiting to enter between 4808.25 and 4763.11.

