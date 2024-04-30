Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Dragged Lower by Disappointing Earnings

Stock Futures Subdued Ahead of Fed Decision

Traders approached Tuesday’s session with caution as stock futures hinted at a restrained opening, with market participants eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming interest rate decision amidst a flurry of earnings reports. The prevailing sentiment was tinged with apprehension, particularly as concerns surrounding inflation continued to loom large, casting a shadow over market sentiment.

At 13:28 GMT, Dow Futures are trading 38383.00, down 176.00 or -0.46%. S&P 500 Index futures are at 5128.00, down 19.00 or -0.37% and Nasdaq-100 Index futures are trading 17834.00, down 70.25 or -0.39%.

Key Facts and Analysis

Inflation Jitters: The release of the employment cost index sent ripples of concern through the market, revealing a robust 1.2% surge in wages for civilian workers during the March quarter, surpassing the conservative estimates put forth by economists. This unexpected acceleration in wage growth reignited fears of inflationary pressures gaining momentum, a factor that has been closely monitored by traders in recent months. The subsequent uptick in Treasury yields underscored the market’s apprehension, as investors braced themselves for potential implications on monetary policy. Earnings Impact: Pre-market activity witnessed notable reactions to earnings announcements, as market participants parsed through a slew of corporate results. McDonald’s shares faltered by 2% following disappointing earnings, with the company attributing the underperformance to boycotts impacting sales in the Middle East. Similarly, despite Coca-Cola’s positive earnings report and upward revision of its outlook, the soft drink giant failed to garner significant market enthusiasm, with its shares trading lower. These developments underscored the cautious mood prevailing among investors, as they grappled with the broader implications of corporate performance amid ongoing economic uncertainties. Market Sentiment: Against the backdrop of the looming Federal Reserve decision, stock indices faced the prospect of recording their first monthly loss since October. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices were on track to register declines exceeding 2%, reflecting the prevailing apprehension among investors. The notable divergence from earlier expectations for rate cuts painted a stark picture, highlighting the recalibration of market sentiment in response to evolving economic conditions.

Short-Term Outlook

In the immediate term, stock futures are anticipated to maintain a subdued direction as market participants anticipate the impending Federal Reserve decision and continue to digest the deluge of earnings releases. The prevailing cautious sentiment underscores the need for vigilance, particularly in light of potential surprises emanating from the central bank’s communication or unexpected developments in the corporate earnings arena. Traders are advised to exercise caution and remain nimble in navigating these uncertain market waters.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

E-mini S&P 500 Index futures are lower on Tuesday after reaching a three week high at 5154.25 the previous session. This figure fell slightly below the flat-lining 50-day moving average at 5184.56, which is resistance.

Additionally, the 50-day MA is controlling the intermediate trend and is likely to act like a pivot.

