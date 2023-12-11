Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Direction Hinges Upon Fed’s Policy Decisions

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

Mixed responses in key index futures amid economic developments.

U.S. job market shows resilience, but Fed’s rate hikes loom large.

Fed’s future interest rate policy remains uncertain.

Market Movements

As of 09:46 GMT, key index futures, including the E-mini S&P 500, E-mini Dow Jones, and Nasdaq-100, exhibit mixed movements. The E-mini S&P 500 is marginally up by 0.02%, while the E-mini Dow Jones shows a slight 0.04% increase. Conversely, the Nasdaq-100 is slightly down by 0.07%, reflecting a diverse market response to recent economic developments.

U.S. Economy and Job Market

The U.S. job market presents a complex picture. November’s solid job report, showing a 3.7% unemployment rate and 199,000 new jobs, challenges recession fears. However, this positive outlook is tempered by concerns over the full impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The labor market’s trajectory in 2024, whether towards sustainable job growth or potential job losses, remains a crucial indicator of the economy’s direction.

Consumer Confidence and Inflation

Consumer behavior, a major driver of the U.S. economy, has shown encouraging signs. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey in December revealed a significant drop in one-year inflation expectations. Nonetheless, there are debates over the reliability of such measures and their alignment with broader economic signals. The concept of “rolling recessions,” affecting specific sectors rather than the entire economy, may continue to be relevant in 2024.

Interest Rate Outlook

Recent economic data has slightly shifted market expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. While a pause in rate hikes is anticipated, the probability of a rate cut in March has decreased. This reflects uncertainty over the Fed’s future stance on inflation and interest rate policies. The Fed’s actions will be pivotal in establishing confidence that inflation is under control.

Short-term Forecast

Looking ahead, key economic releases, including consumer inflation data and several earnings reports, are on the horizon. These will provide further insight into the economic landscape and shape market sentiment. The overall outlook remains cautiously optimistic, with a continued focus on labor market strength and consumer behavior to gauge the likelihood of a “soft landing” for the economy. Additionally, investors are waiting on this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, looking out for indicators of when policymakers will begin cutting interest rates.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index currently trading at 4657.50 shows a marginal decrease from its previous close of 4660.25, indicating a slight negative momentum. It’s trading above both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, set at 4427.50 and 4463.25 respectively, suggesting an overall bullish trend in the medium to long term.

The proximity of the current price to the minor support level of 4562.50 could mean potential short-term volatility, but as it remains well above the main support at 4494.00, the underlying strength is evident.

In this context, the market sentiment leans towards bullish, considering the asset’s position above key moving averages and support levels.

