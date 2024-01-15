Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Corporate Earnings, Fed Expectations to Shape Outlook

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Earnings reports drive mixed market reactions

Corporate performance key in market direction

Fed policies influence amidst earnings season

U.S. Stock Futures Fluctuate on Bank Holiday

Monday saw minimal movement in major U.S. stock index futures as the cash market took a break for a U.S. bank holiday. The benchmark E-mini S&P 500 Index futures hovered around 4815.00, a slight dip of 1.50 points. The E-mini Dow Jones and the E-mini Nasdaq-100 also showed modest movements, reflecting a day of low trading activity.

Market Recap and Earnings Analysis

Last week’s trading concluded with the Dow Jones slipping and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite making marginal gains. This mixed close came as traders assessed the initial fourth-quarter earnings reports and an important inflation update.

Noteworthy stock movements included UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines, which declined despite positive earnings reports. Major banks like Bank of America and Wells Fargo also experienced drops, despite varying earnings results. On the flip side, Citigroup saw a slight rise after announcing workforce reductions and a quarterly loss due to substantial charges.

Inflation Insights and Weekly Gains

The market received a slight boost from the unexpected decrease in December’s wholesale prices. This was a relief following the consumer price data, which indicated a continued rise in inflation. Despite some market reversals, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posted overall gains for the week.

Earnings Season Outlook

Despite the upward trend last week, a cautious outlook is advisable given the current market conditions. The upcoming earnings season, particularly in the technology and financial sectors, is expected to significantly influence market sentiment.

A key point of focus for traders is the S&P 500’s approach to the critical 4,800 resistance level. Successfully surpassing this threshold could indicate a shift towards bullish momentum, but the market’s hesitation near this mark suggests a need for careful monitoring.

The ability of the S&P 500 to maintain its momentum and break through this barrier will be a crucial indicator of the market’s overall direction in the coming weeks.

This Week’s Forecast: Slightly Bearish

This week’s shortened trading due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the ongoing earnings reports, particularly from the financial sector, will be key factors. The potential upside seems capped, given the S&P 500’s proximity to the resistance level. However, a breakthrough could shift the market to a more bullish stance. Economic data, including retail sales and consumer sentiment, along with the anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts, will also play a significant role in shaping market trends.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

Analyzing the E-mini S&P 500 Index with the provided data, the current daily price of 4811.25 is hovering just above the minor support and resistance level at 4808.25, indicating a pivotal moment for market direction. This proximity to a key level suggests a potential for either a bounce back or a break below, affecting short-term market sentiment.

The current price stands comfortably above both the 200-day (4502.17) and 50-day (4666.83) moving averages, suggesting an overall bullish trend in the longer term. However, the slight decline from the previous close hints at some immediate caution among traders.

This scenario presents a cautiously optimistic market sentiment, leaning towards bullishness in the broader view but watchful of immediate fluctuations around the pivotal 4808.25 level.

