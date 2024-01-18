Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Apple, Tech Giants Lead Market Rebound

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Tech sector driving S&P 500 and Nasdaq recovery

Apple’s stock climbs after Bank of America upgrade

Economic data influences Federal Reserve rate decisions

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Surging on Tech Gains

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are currently experiencing a rebound, driven primarily by significant gains in the technology sector. This upward movement is a response to consecutive sessions of losses, with chip and megacap stocks playing a crucial role in the recovery.

Tech Sector Boosting Market

Key players in the tech industry, like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Nvidia, are witnessing notable increases. Taiwan Semiconductor is projecting a significant 20% revenue growth for 2024, spurred by high demand for advanced chips used in AI applications. Additionally, giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms are contributing to the surge with their respective gains.

Apple’s Stock Rising on Upgrade

Apple’s stock is currently seeing an uptick, increasing by 2.1% following an upgrade to “buy” from Bank of America. This optimism is based on a projected 20% upside over the coming year. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund is also reaching new heights, reflecting the positive sentiment in the tech sector.

Economic Data Shaping Market Trends

Present economic figures, including unexpectedly low unemployment claims and robust retail sales in December, are shaping market trends. These strong economic indicators are influencing investors’ expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s approach to rate cuts. While there is a sense of caution with some investors anticipating fewer rate cuts, tech stocks are emerging as a preferred option in a scenario of rising rates.

Short-Term Forecast: Guarded Optimism

Considering the current economic indicators and the tech sector’s robust performance, the short-term market outlook is leaning towards guarded optimism. However, the market’s response to upcoming Federal Reserve decisions and economic reports will be critical. Investors are advised to stay alert to possible changes in Fed policy, especially considering the latest data on the labor market and consumer spending.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini S&P 500 Index

The E-mini S&P 500 Index is showcasing a strong performance this Thursday, yet this uptrend could unravel if it fails to breach the crucial resistance level at 4808.25.

Today’s market strength is propelled by an outstanding showing in the tech sector, particularly the mega-cap stocks, spearheaded by chipmakers. The recent downturn was driven by concerns regarding the Federal Reserve’s schedule for rate cuts.

Investors face a dilemma: they don’t want to miss the surge in mega-cap stocks, but there’s also a risk that the Fed might postpone its rate cut to May or later, potentially straining the wider market. Should this happen, we might witness a pullback towards the 50-day moving average, located at 4681.58.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.