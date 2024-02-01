Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Apple, Amazon, Meta Earnings Set to Shape Market Trends

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Fed’s steady rates impact market, tech earnings crucial.

Amazon, Apple, Meta earnings eagerly anticipated.

Banking sector woes, mixed earnings influence market mood.

Market Trends Shaped by Fed’s Decision and Anticipated Tech Earnings

The financial markets are currently maneuvering through a complex landscape, influenced by the Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain interest rates and the anticipation of earnings reports from tech giants Apple, Amazon, and Meta.

At 16:37 GMT, the Dow is trading 38236.28, up 85.98 or +0.23%. The S&P 500 Index is at 4866.61, up 20.96 or +0.43% and the Nasdaq-100 Index is trading 15236.80, up 72.79 or +0.48%.

Federal Reserve’s Steady Rates and Market Reaction

The Fed’s recent decision to hold rates steady initially led to a drop in equities, but markets later showed resilience. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks have been pivotal, emphasizing a cautious approach and impacting investor confidence. This scenario sets a backdrop against which the market is evaluating upcoming corporate earnings.

Tech Giants in the Spotlight

Earnings from Amazon, Apple, and Meta are highly anticipated. Amazon’s performance, especially its Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment, is expected to show significant growth. Analysts forecast an 11.4% rise in revenue, with a focus on AWS’s revenue growth trajectory.

Apple’s report is also crucial, with expectations of an earnings increase and a focus on services revenue. Investors are keenly awaiting these results, which could provide a boost to Apple’s stocks and offer insights into near-term market expectations.

Banking and Corporate Earnings Impact

The banking sector, particularly New York Community Bank, has experienced challenges, influencing regional banking trends. Corporate earnings from companies like Peloton, Honeywell, and Qualcomm have shown mixed results, each playing a role in shaping the broader market sentiment.

Short-Term Outlook: Payrolls and Earnings Reports

The short-term market direction is likely to be influenced by the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report and the earnings results from these tech behemoths. Strong payroll data could reinforce a bullish market outlook, while any weakness might amplify concerns over economic slowing. Similarly, the earnings reports from Apple, Amazon, and Meta could either bolster investor confidence or lead to cautious market behavior, depending on their outcomes.

Technical Analysis

Daily E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index

E-mini Nasdaq-100 Index futures are edging higher on below average volume as investors await the release of earnings reports from Amazon, Apple and Meta. These three companies could set the tone on Friday along with the Non-Farm Payrolls report.

The short-term trend turned lower on Wednesday, but the intermediate and long-term uptrends remain intact. If the downside momentum continues then look for the selling pressure to extend into the 50-day moving average at 16797.79. Buyers are likely to return following a test of this level.

