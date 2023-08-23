Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones 30 News: Awaiting Nvidia’s Q2 – A Boost or Brake for the Market?

FXEmpire.com -

Nvidia’s anticipated results spark Wall Street’s positive momentum, leading AI-powered growth rally.

The tech giant’s impressive 200% surge this year heavily influences S&P 500’s notable 14% climb.

Concerns rise as robust U.S. economy might prolong Federal Reserve’s elevated interest rate stance.

Market’s trajectory hangs in the balance: Nvidia’s results and Fed’s moves are the focal points.

Wall Street’s Optimistic Open Led by Nvidia’s AI-powered Rally

Wall Street began the day on a positive note, primarily driven by Nvidia’s potential results. Investors eagerly anticipate these outcomes, wondering if they can spark the previously observed AI-driven surge in massive growth stocks. Dow e-minis, S&P 500 e-minis, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis all recorded increases at 13:21 GMT. ET, with the Nasdaq 100 e-minis leading the charge with a 0.38% uptick.

Nvidia’s Potential Impact on Market Sentiments

Daily US Nasdaq 100

Nvidia’s stock reached unprecedented highs on Tuesday due to heightened expectations regarding its revenue targets exceeding Wall Street projections. The company, having marked a colossal 200% surge this year, is set to announce its second-quarter earnings post-market close. Their stellar performance has undoubtedly contributed to the S&P 500’s commendable 14% rise this year. However, there are concerns. If Nvidia fails to meet the lofty expectations, it might instigate a broader market selloff. Market experts also watch for potential market trajectories: either resuming this year’s upward trend or prolonging the August downturn, which saw the S&P 500 dip by over 4%.

Daily NVIDIA Corp

Concerns Over Interest Rates Amidst Strong US Economy

Megacap growth stocks experienced turbulence early in August, primarily due to a thriving U.S. economy. This success has raised concerns about the Federal Reserve possibly maintaining elevated interest rates for an extended period. Consequently, government bond yields have seen significant hikes. Investors are treading cautiously, especially with the Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole looming large. A keynote address by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday further adds to the anticipation.

Market Dynamics: Winners, Losers, and Expectations

On the positive side, Gilead Sciences and Merck & Co saw their shares rise roughly 3% each after unexpected positive lung cancer drug trial data from Swiss competitor Roche. However, the market also had its share of downturns. Tesla’s production target adjustment for its German plant led to a 2.1% stock decrease. Additionally, disappointing profit forecasts from Foot Locker resulted in a significant dip in stocks for sport retailers like Nike and Under Armour. Analog chipmakers weren’t spared either, with Analog Devices’ reduced quarterly revenue leading to declines for NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, and ON Semiconductor.

Bullish or Bearish? The Short-Term Forecast

Given the prevailing market dynamics, especially the anticipation around Nvidia’s results and the Federal Reserve’s upcoming moves, the market displays a cautious optimism. Investors are not only keeping a close watch on Nvidia but also on critical economic data releases and speeches from influential figures. The subsequent reactions to these events will determine if the market’s trajectory remains bullish or shifts bearishly.

