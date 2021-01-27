Nasdaq Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $268 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $788 million from $646 million last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $268 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.60 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q4): $788 Mln vs. $646 Mln last year.

