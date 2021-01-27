Markets
NDAQ

Nasdaq Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $202 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $268 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $788 million from $646 million last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $268 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.60 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q4): $788 Mln vs. $646 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDAQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular