Nasdaq Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $294 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $294 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $349 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $1.45 billion from $1.56 billion last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $294 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.68 -Revenue (Q3): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.

