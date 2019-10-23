Nasdaq Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $150 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $163 M, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212 M or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $632 M from $600 million last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $212 M. vs. $189 M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $632 M vs. $600 Mln last year.

