Markets
NDAQ

Nasdaq Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $150 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $163 M, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212 M or $1.27 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $632 M from $600 million last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $212 M. vs. $189 M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $632 M vs. $600 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDAQ

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular