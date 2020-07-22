Markets
Nasdaq Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $241 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $699 million from $623 million last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $256 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.54 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q2): $699 Mln vs. $623 Mln last year.

