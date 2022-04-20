Nasdaq Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $284 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $298 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $329 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $1.54 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $284 Mln. vs. $298 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $1.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.95 -Revenue (Q1): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.