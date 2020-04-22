Markets
Nasdaq Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $203 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $247 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $251 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $701 million from $634 million last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $251 Mln. vs. $204 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $701 Mln vs. $634 Mln last year.

