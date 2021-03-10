Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NDAQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NDAQ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDAQ was $146.65, representing a -1.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.54 and a 104.65% increase over the 52 week low of $71.66.

NDAQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). NDAQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.59. Zacks Investment Research reports NDAQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.4%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDAQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDAQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NDAQ as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Principal Quality ETF (PSET)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 43.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NDAQ at 4.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.