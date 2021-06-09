Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NDAQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.2% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $168.96, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDAQ was $168.96, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $171 and a 50.55% increase over the 52 week low of $112.23.

NDAQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.15. Zacks Investment Research reports NDAQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.11%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDAQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDAQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NDAQ as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 18.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NDAQ at 4.86%.

