Dividends
NDAQ

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NDAQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NDAQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $129.91, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDAQ was $129.91, representing a -6.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.50 and a 81.29% increase over the 52 week low of $71.66.

NDAQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). NDAQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.46. Zacks Investment Research reports NDAQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 21.14%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDAQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDAQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NDAQ as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)
  • Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)
  • First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)
  • First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 21.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NDAQ at 4.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDAQ

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular