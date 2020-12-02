Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NDAQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NDAQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $129.91, the dividend yield is 1.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDAQ was $129.91, representing a -6.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.50 and a 81.29% increase over the 52 week low of $71.66.

NDAQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). NDAQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.46. Zacks Investment Research reports NDAQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 21.14%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDAQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDAQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NDAQ as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 21.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NDAQ at 4.29%.

