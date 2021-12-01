Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NDAQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NDAQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $203.23, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDAQ was $203.23, representing a -5.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $214.96 and a 64.87% increase over the 52 week low of $123.27.

NDAQ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). NDAQ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.86. Zacks Investment Research reports NDAQ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.12%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ndaq Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDAQ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NDAQ as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Fidelity Women's Leadership ETF (FDWM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 7.56% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of NDAQ at 4.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.