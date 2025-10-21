Nasdaq Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $423 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $306 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $511 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.958 billion from $1.902 billion last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

