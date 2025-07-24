Nasdaq Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $452 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $222 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nasdaq Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $492 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $2.09 billion from $1.79 billion last year.

Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

