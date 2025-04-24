Nasdaq, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27, Marking 13% Increase from Previous Quarter

Nasdaq declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, marking a 13% increase, payable June 27, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Nasdaq, Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, marking a 13% increase from the previous quarter. This dividend will be paid on June 27, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 13, 2025. Future dividends and their related payment dates will require approval from the Board of Directors. Nasdaq positions itself as a leading global technology company that provides a range of services and solutions to clients in the capital markets. The company has issued a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements that indicate potential risks and uncertainties that could impact its future performance. For more information, Nasdaq directs readers to their investor relations website.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share reflects Nasdaq's financial strength and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

A 13% increase in the dividend from the previous quarter demonstrates positive growth and profitability for the company, enhancing investor confidence.

The regular dividend payment is scheduled for June 27, 2025, providing shareholders with a clear timeline for when they can expect returns on their investment.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties regarding the company's ability to fulfill its future dividend obligations.



Future declarations of quarterly dividends and future payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors, which introduces an element of uncertainty for shareholders.



While the dividend increase may seem positive, it also highlights the company's need to continuously improve its performance in a competitive market, adding pressure for future results.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend declared by Nasdaq?

Nasdaq has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, a 13% increase from the previous quarter.

When will the new dividend be payable?

The dividend is payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the Nasdaq dividend?

Shareholders who own Nasdaq common stock before the record date of June 13, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

What are Nasdaq's core services?

Nasdaq offers data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and services aimed at improving liquidity and integrity in financial markets.

Where can I find more information about Nasdaq?

More information about Nasdaq can be found on their website at www.nasdaq.com or their LinkedIn and X (@Nasdaq) profiles.

$NDAQ Insider Trading Activity

$NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (EVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 44,826 shares for an estimated $3,503,627 .

. JEREMY SKULE (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 36,149 shares for an estimated $2,862,431 .

. PC NELSON GRIGGS (President, Capital Access Plat) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 25,742 shares for an estimated $2,001,146 .

. COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,839 shares for an estimated $1,556,632 .

. SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179

BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (EVP, CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,289 shares for an estimated $569,717 .

. ALFRED W ZOLLAR purchased 2,542 shares for an estimated $203,970

$NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 445 institutional investors add shares of $NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NDAQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NDAQ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

Full Release



