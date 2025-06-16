Nasdaq Inc. Announces Election of All Nominated Directors and Re-election of Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board

All nominated directors were elected to Nasdaq’s board, with Adena T. Friedman re-elected as Chair for one year.

At its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 11, 2025, Nasdaq elected all 12 nominated directors to serve one-year terms and re-elected Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board. The elected directors bring a range of experience from various industries, including technology and finance. Additionally, shareholders approved the advisory vote on executive compensation, ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, and amended the company's certificate of incorporation for the limited exculpation of officers.

All nominated directors were elected, indicating strong shareholder support and confidence in the leadership team.

Adena T. Friedman was re-elected as Chair of the Board, reinforcing stability and continuity in the company's governance.

Shareholders approved key proposals, including executive compensation and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditor, which signifies trust in the company's financial practices and governance.

The amendment allowing for the limited exculpation of officers may enhance the attractiveness of leadership roles and protect executives, potentially facilitating better governance and decision-making.

Shareholders approved the amendment allowing for the limited exculpation of officers, which may raise concerns about accountability and transparency in the company's governance.



Adena T. Friedman's re-election as Chair of the Board may suggest a lack of leadership rotation, potentially signaling a stagnation in strategic direction or innovation.



The advisory nature of the executive compensation approval could indicate potential shareholder discontent or concerns over executive pay practices.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) shareholders elected all nominated directors at the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. All directors will serve one-year terms. The elected board members are:







Melissa M. Arnoldi, EVP and General Manager for Business Solutions, AT&T Inc.



Charlene T. Begley, Retired SVP and CIO, General Electric Company



Adena T. Friedman, Chair and CEO, Nasdaq



Essa Kazim, Governor, Dubai International Financial Centre



Thomas A. Kloet, Retired CEO and Executive Director, TMX Group Limited



Kathryn A. Koch, President and CEO, The TCW Group, Inc.



Holden Spaht, Managing Partner, Thoma Bravo



Michael R. Splinter, Retired Chairman and CEO, Applied Materials, Inc.



Johan Torgeby, President and CEO, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)



Toni Townes-Whitley, CEO, Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC)



Jeffery W. Yabuki, Chairman and CEO, InvestCloud; Chairman and Founding Partner, Motive Partners



Alfred W. Zollar, Former Executive Partner, Siris Capital Group, LLC







The Nasdaq Board of Directors also re-elected Adena T. Friedman as Chair of the Board for a one-year term.





In addition, Nasdaq shareholders approved the following proposals:







The company’s executive compensation on an advisory basis;



Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Nasdaq’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025; and



An amendment to Nasdaq’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to allow for the limited exculpation of officers of Nasdaq.











For additional information on Nasdaq’s corporate governance, please visit:



https://ir.nasdaq.com/corporate-governance/nasdaq-inc/board-of-directors



.







About Nasdaq:







Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on



LinkedIn



, on X



@Nasdaq



, or at



www.nasdaq.com



.







